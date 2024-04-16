 Indore: Students Cry Foul Over Technical Glitch In BCom Final Year Paper
Indore: Students Cry Foul Over Technical Glitch In BCom Final Year Paper

Varsity forwards matter to exam panel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A glitch in a question on Income Tax Law and Practice subject paper baffled BCom final year students on Monday. The question carried 8-mark.

The error put students on tenterhooks as they were unable to calculate total gross income due to missing information in the question. Following the glitch, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya forwarded the matter to exam committee.

The students claimed that the question did not provide the necessary profit and loss figures required for assessment.

In response to students' objections, the university administration swiftly announced plans to refer the matter to an expert committee. Exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari attributed the error to malfunction in university's printing machinery or mistake in paper setting.

Former vice-chancellor Prof NarendraDhakad said that since the fault lies with the university, students should either be awarded full marks for the error-prone question or given average marks based on their performance in the entire exam.

The decision on how to address the issue rests with the expert committee, which will determine the appropriate course of action to provide relief to affected students, Tiwari said.

