 Indore: Student From Umaria Hangs Self In City Hotel
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a hotel in Lasudia area, police said on Monday. The reason for taking such an extreme step was unknown as he did not leave any suicide note. The man came to the city to search for a job.

According to the police, a hotel worker informed them that the youth named Vivek Singh Gaharwar, a resident of Umariya, hanged himself in a hotel room. The police reached the place and found Vivek dead. He was a student and came to the city for a job.

The police are investigating the case and will gather information from the deceased family members to know the reason for his suicide. The autopsy examination report is also awaited.

In another incident, a 65-year-old man hanged himself from the water tower at the top of his house in Khajrana police station area on Sunday. He did not leave any suicide note which could reveal the reason for his extreme step.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rewashankar Tirole, a resident of Nyay Nagar. He worked as a guard. His family had gone outside for some work and he was alone at the house along with his grandson.

The family came to know about the suicide when the neighbours saw Rewashankar hanging at the roof. They informed his family members who reached the spot and found him dead. The police began an investigation and sent the body for autopsy.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

MP: 75-Year-Old Man Dies, Youth Sustains Injuries After Truck Hits Bike, Van In Satna
