Indore: Student addicted to online game commits suicide after harassment by loan App

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student from Khargone allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the railing in his hostel under Bhanwarkuan police late Monday night, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police have recovered a two-page hand written suicide note from the spot.

The student identified as Jitendra Vaskale, 25, wrote in the suicide note that he was addicted to online game Teen Patti. “To make ‘quick money’ for bringing my family members out of poverty, I took a loan through an online App and put bets in an online game- Teen Patti. But, I lost. I am not able to repay the loan. They (Loan App) are threatening me by making calls on WhatsApp. They have also been sending threat message to the people who are in my contact list,” Vaskale purportedly wrote in the suicide note.

The police’s preliminary investigation revealed that Vaskale had borrowed over one lakh rupees from the Loan App and lost all the money in the game.

Investigating officer ASI Ramprasad Malviya from Bhanwarkuan police station said Vaskale, a resident of Bistan in Khargone district was pursuing PGDCA from a city college and was staying in a boys’ hostel in Indrapuri Colony. He was found hanging from the railing of stairs. He was also working as a security guard somewhere in the city.

Vaskale’s friend Deepak told the media persons that he had received a call from Vaskale’s sister who informed that she was unable to contact him.

He then went to check Vaskale and found him hanging from the stairs.

In the suicide note, Vaskale apologized to his mother for playing online game. He wrote that he wanted to buy a house for his parents by winning money. He also urged police to ensure that his parents would not be harassed for the loan amount.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore: DAVV calls police as NSUI threatens to hold protest during EC meeting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:17 PM IST