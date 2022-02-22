Indore: DAVV calls police as NSUI threatens to hold protest during EC meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has called police following the call by NSUI to hold a protest during the executive council meeting scheduled from 11.30 am on Tuesday.

“The police have been called to pre-empt any attempt to disrupt proceedings of the EC meeting,” said an administrative officer of DAVV.

NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana stated that they were going to stage a protest in the meeting hall over two main issues.

One is DAVV’s affiliation to three colleges which lack faculty. Pioneer Autonomous College, Jain Shwetambar College and Kothari College do not have any permanent faculty still they managed to get affiliation from DAVV. It is a clear case of corruption wherein affiliation was granted for kickbacks,” he alleged.

Nandwana also said that they were opposed to the proposal of “outsourcing online MBA programmes” by Centre of Distance and Online Education.

The CDOE wants to engage a private company in programmes of DAVV. This is illegal and we will protest such a proposal, he added.

