Indore: Campaign to make women healthier

Indore

As the fear of coronavirus infection comes down, the Adventure Women Group of Indore started a campaign for women to get healthier.

The group wants to ensure that women take care of their fitness while taking care of their duties. “Women often ignore their health and spend all their time ensuring better health of the family,” group founder Shrestha Goyal said.

She added that due to this, a lot of women suffer from several health issues much sooner. “With women, we have to make extra efforts to convince them to take out some ‘me time',” Goyal said.

Hence, the group has taken the initiative to conduct various fitness activities for women in the city.

The group has planned various activities focusing on fitness with an intention to promote sports under the Fit India Mission.

To begin the campaign from this week, women gathered at a sports club and played cricket. They learned warm-up exercises and discussed various ways to stay healthy.

“Our group activities will be working on health awareness, team building and self-confidence of women and very soon we are going to plan National Trekking and Himalaya Trekking,” Goyal said.

The group has a target to climb Mount Everest.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:15 AM IST