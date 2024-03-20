Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action | ANI/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Agriculture Department has put ban on burning of stubble after the crops have been harvested. The department has urged all farmers of the district not to burn stubble. Action will be taken against those found burning stubble.

Shivsingh Rajput, deputy director of Agriculture Department, informed here on Tuesday that farmers are being made aware in this regard. To stop the incidents of burning of residue after harvest, the field staff of the Agriculture Department is giving wide publicity and giving advice to the farmers at the Panchayat level.

As per the provisions of the National Green Tribunal, in accordance with the instructions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, burning of crop residues (weeds) in the fields after harvesting of crops, especially wheat, has been banned. Any person, body or farmer having land up to 2 acres will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,500 per incident in the form of environmental damage for burning stubble. Similarly, a provision has been made for a penalty of Rs 5,000 for 2 to 5 acres of land and Rs 15,000 per incident for more than 5 acres of land.

Collector Singh has directed all the sub-divisional revenue officers (SDO) to strictly enforce the ban. Farmers have been asked to make straw from the residue left from the straw stripper after wheat harvesting or run a rotavator, this will generate additional income and the adverse effects of burning on the environment and soil health will be avoided.