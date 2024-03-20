 Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action

Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action

Shivsingh Rajput, deputy director of Agriculture Department, informed here on Tuesday that farmers are being made aware in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action | ANI/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Agriculture Department has put ban on burning of stubble after the crops have been harvested. The department has urged all farmers of the district not to burn stubble. Action will be taken against those found burning stubble.

Shivsingh Rajput, deputy director of Agriculture Department, informed here on Tuesday that farmers are being made aware in this regard. To stop the incidents of burning of residue after harvest, the field staff of the Agriculture Department is giving wide publicity and giving advice to the farmers at the Panchayat level.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Among 25 Institutions To Get ‘University Connect Hub’ Tag
article-image

As per the provisions of the National Green Tribunal, in accordance with the instructions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, burning of crop residues (weeds) in the fields after harvesting of crops, especially wheat, has been banned. Any person, body or farmer having land up to 2 acres will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,500 per incident in the form of environmental damage for burning stubble. Similarly, a provision has been made for a penalty of Rs 5,000 for 2 to 5 acres of land and Rs 15,000 per incident for more than 5 acres of land.

Collector Singh has directed all the sub-divisional revenue officers (SDO) to strictly enforce the ban. Farmers have been asked to make straw from the residue left from the straw stripper after wheat harvesting or run a rotavator, this will generate additional income and the adverse effects of burning on the environment and soil health will be avoided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action

Indore: Stubble Burning Banned, Violators To Face Penal Action

i-Help Completes A Decade At IIM Indore

i-Help Completes A Decade At IIM Indore

Indore: DAVV Among 25 Institutions To Get ‘University Connect Hub’ Tag

Indore: DAVV Among 25 Institutions To Get ‘University Connect Hub’ Tag

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Slams Patel For ‘Garbage’ Jibe

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Slams Patel For ‘Garbage’ Jibe

Lok Sabha Elections: Vote From Home For 85 Yrs Plus Voters; Over 5.6 Cr Voters In Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections: Vote From Home For 85 Yrs Plus Voters; Over 5.6 Cr Voters In Madhya Pradesh