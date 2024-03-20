Indore: DAVV Among 25 Institutions To Get ‘University Connect Hub’ Tag | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another feather has been added to its cap as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAA) has been awarded the status of the University Connect Hub.

The Grade A+ accredited university is among 25 institutions across the country which has been granted the tag.

These hubs will focus on various research verticals, including trade and investment, the Global South and facilitating exchange of faculties and internships.

During India’s G-20 Presidency, one of the noteworthy initiatives was launch of G-20 University Connect programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in September last year.

The goal of the programme was to deepen understanding of India's G-20 Presidency among youth and boost their involvement in various G-20 events. The initiative extended its outreach to 101 universities across India, facilitating their active participation in numerous programmes that garnered extensive engagement from higher education institutions.

Despite the conclusion of the G20 Presidency, it is being decided to sustain the G-20 University Connect programme by introducing ‘University Connect Hub.’

DAVV was among the 101 universities that were part of the G-20 University Connect programme. Out of the participating universities, 25 are specifically designated as’University Connect Hub’ and DAVV is among them.

‘A notable outcome of the programme is the planned transformation of the Swayam portal, moving away from traditional teaching methods and evolving towards offering programmes rooted in research related to the G-20 agenda. This strategic shift signifies a broader effort to align educational initiatives with global economic trends and challenges,’ Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, head of the School of Economics at DAVV, who has been appointed as the coordinator for this DAVV’s University Connect Hub said, shouldering the associated responsibilities.

The university's participation in the G-20 University Connect Programme offers valuable opportunities for research, collaboration and international engagement, he added.

‘This strategic involvement aligns DAVV with prevailing global trends in education and economics, creating new pathways for academic advancement and contributions to global knowledge exchange,’ he went on to add.