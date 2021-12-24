Indore: ‘Strength training combined with aerobic exercises can save lives’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nutritionist and dietician Dr Preeti Shukla said, “Strength training can boost our health and fitness, but to balance it out, we must work on relaxation and cardio as well.”

She made the above remark in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society in the city on Friday. She had a discussion on the topic of better heath in the webinar.

People often associate bulky muscles with just good strength or looks, but strength training combined with aerobic exercises can save lives. Stating this, Shukla cited a published study of 13,000 people in Medicine Science and Sports Exercise (MSSE) journal.

According to that study, performing resistance training for less than an hour per week was associated with roughly 40 to 70 percent decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality —without aerobic exercise.

Shukla further said, “Only weight training increases the stress hormone i.e. cortisol and the excessive increase of stress hormone causes, blood pressure, diabetes, heart problem, sleeping disorder, anxiety, depression, irritability etc.” The benefits of strength training for heart muscles can be balanced out with cardio, she added.

“Cardio exercise reduces stress hormones, which produces endorphins- happy hormones,” Dr Shukla said. Cardio includes walking, running, cross training, etc.

Do not go walking before Sunrise

“It was seen that in winters, 50% of people who step out for running and exercises before sunrise have suffered sudden cardiac arrest or heart attack,” Dr Shukla said.

Tips for exercise

Give equal importance to strength training and cardio exercise. Even if you give three days to strength training and three to three cardio.

Do not go into intense or fast mode before starting any exercise, warm up first and achieve maximum heart rate.

Cool down after exercise, that is, after running, stop walking slowly, walking is cool down.

Follow a protein balance diet routine to support the body in both exercises.

Those who are preparing for a marathon, they must plan a diet.

Tips for diet

Start walking or exercise on an empty stomach, take nuts or milk or eat fruits.

Increase the amount of protein-borne things after a walk or exercise.

Take protein and calories in equal portion in the diet throughout the day.

Our normal Indian plate is very balanced, in which all these things were lentils, vegetables, salad, roti, curd, rice.

Do not skip dinner at all.

Do not eat sweets at all.

Eat fruits instead of juice.

Drink at least two and half litres of water throughout the day, it will not cause dehydration, and remove dryness of skin.

Don't drink water just after the meal.

