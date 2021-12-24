Indore: Narginghpur engineer hangs himself and dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer from Narsinghpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in the Tilak Nagar area on Thursday. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, but he had not mentioned the reason for him taking such an extreme step. It is said that he was about to join a new company in the city. The police are taking down the statements of his family members.

Tilak Nagar police station-in-charge Manju Yadav said the deceased had been identified as Satyam Raghuwanshi, 25, a resident of Narsinghpur town. He was staying in a rented house in the Vandana Nagar area, where he was found hanging by his landlord. The police investigated the spot and recovered a tissue paper on which he had written: ‘Sorry’. He did not mention the reason for his suicide.

Satyam’s parents and elder brother are staying in Narsinghpur. The family reached the city and took the body for the last rites after the autopsy was done.

In another incident, a youth died after he consumed some poisonous substance in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. According to the police, Harsh Jadhav was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. Harsh used to make bangles. He had gone to the Sirpur area for some work when he fell on the road and the people took him to hospital after informing his parents and the police.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:33 AM IST