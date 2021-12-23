e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:06 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 21,401 MW power available in MP, sufficient to meet demand, minister for energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar informs Assembly

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh seeks electricity status season-wise since March 2020
Staff Reporter
Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and other Congress MLAs stage a walkout from Assembly when Nath was not allowed to speak in House on Thursday. | FP

BHOPAL: Minister for energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar, on Thursday,  informed the Vidhan Sabha that there is 21401 MW electricity  available in Madhya Pradesh and it is sufficient to meet the demand.

Minister also informed that M/s Coal India limited and its subsidiary companies like   M/s South Eastern Coal Limited,  M/s Western  Coal Field  Limited  and  M/s Northern Coal Field  Limited supply coal to thermal plants of MP Power Generating Company limited.

The minister clarified that no power is being provided to other states. The surplus power is being supplied through power exchanges and the government doesn’t have any information as to how much electricity is being supplied to other states through power exchanges, said Tomar.

Similarly, the minister said, “ There is no provision to supply 24 hours electricity. We supply 10 hours of electricity through agriculture feeders. Fixation of power tariff is the jurisdiction of MP Electricity Regulatory Commission. However, consumers are being provided electricity at subsidised rate, he added.

Singh was replying to the Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, who had asked the minister to clarify the season-wise availability of power from March 20,2020 till date. Singh also wanted to know the step being taken to increase power availability.

Singh also had asked the minister how much power is being provided to Madhya Pradesh, how much it is being supplied to central government projects and to other states. At what rate, power is being purchased and at what rate, it is being supplied.

Another MLA Jitu Patwari had asked how many villages were being supplied 24 hours electricity in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur divisions and at what rate. Patwari also asked if the government was considering increasing power tariff.

