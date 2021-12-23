Madhya Pradesh government admits to irregularities in National Law Institute University, Bhopal results in past

BHOPAL: State government on Thursday admitted irregularities were committed during certain examinations in National Law Institute University, Bhopal. However, the institute’s general council’s proceedings on the inquiry committee report is yet to be known, as per higher education minister Mohan Yadav’s written reply in the state assembly.

There were two questions- one each from Congress MLAs Arif Aqueel and Jeetu Patwari.

The minister replied in affirmative in his written reply when asked by Arif Aqueel if fake degrees were issued after manipulation in tabulation chart to those students who had failed in main examinations of BA-LLB and Clinical Education and didn’t write their repeat examination.

However, the minister refuses to acknowledge that any staff was promoted in the national institute based on any fake degree.

When asked about justice Abhay Gohil’s inquiry report and as to how many students were declared passed having increased their marks since 1999 the minister replied that there were 226 students who faced inquiry out of whom 148 turned up/replied.

Of the 226 students, there was a discrepancy of 0-2 marks found in the examination results of 8 students, 2.5 to 4 marks in 11 students’ results, 4 to 10 marks in 38, discrepancy of up to 20 marks in 30 students results, discrepancy in non-credit course in 21 students’ results, discrepancy above 20 marks in 67 students’ results.

As per the minister’s reply, there were 3 students who didn’t completed the course. Twenty-nine students were those who had discrepancy in their results but passed the examination without increase in their marks and the out of the total 226 students there were 19 students who replied satisfactorily (to charges against them).

Giving the information on the special examination conducted for such students the minister said there were 31 students who had to appear in the examination out of whom 28 appeared and 3 didn’t appear. Out of these 28 students 19 students cleared the special examination and the rest couldn’t do.

The minister replied that the inquiry report was presented on February 28, 2018 and October 28, 2018. The matter was put before the general council of the institute. The proceedings of the meeting are yet to be known.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:05 PM IST