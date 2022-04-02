Indore: Street light cables getting stolen, IMC wants cops to nab culprits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves are stealing cables of street lights leaving several stretches in darkness.The IMC has lodged complaints with three police stations in this connection.

Officials said that cables from lights installed on the road from Mahesh Guard Line Square to Laxmi Bai Statue Square under the Malharganj police station area have been stolen. Similarly, cables from lights at Chandan Nagar Square to Noorani Nagar Square in Chandan Nagar police station were stolen.

Also, cables of lights on the road from Marimata Square to Mahesh Guard Line Square under Sadar Bazar police station area were also stolen. In a letter to all the three police station in-charges municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal has urged them to nab the culprits and said that accidents might take place in the areas where there is darkness due to the stolen cables.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:37 AM IST