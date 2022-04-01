Indore Crime Diary: Youth beaten to death, Cops' investigation nails real culprits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was due to the prompt and correct investigation by police that a father was not charged with killing his own son.

According to Tejaji Nagar police, a youth was fleeing from the clutches of his father after the latter thrashed him over some issue, but the youth was accosted by two persons with whom he had previous enmity and they beat him to death.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa, the deceased has been identified as Shobharam, a resident of Kelod Kartal area. He was thrashed by accused Golu of Musakhedi and Bhau of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shobharam had an argument with his father Kailash over some issue, and Kailash beat him up. Shobharam started abusing his father even as he fled from the house. While fleeing he was accosted by a mechanic named Golu, who thought that Shobharam was abusing him. They had a heated argument and Shobharam attacked Golu with a stick. After a few minutes, Golu along with his accomplice Bhau reached there with the sticks and they thrashed Shobharam badly.

The accused fled the scene after leaving Shobharam injured on the road. Father Kailash found Shobharam injured and thought that his son had got injured from the thrashing he had received at home. Kailash immediately took him to the hospital where Shobharam died during treatment on Thursday.

According to TI Kanwa, after the death of the youth, the police launched an investigation and found that Shobharam was thrashed by two persons near the spot. Later, the police managed to identify the accused and detained them. They allegedly confessed their crime. They are being questioned further.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:17 PM IST