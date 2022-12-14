Indore: Stitching dreams and vrooming ahead in life at Jansunwai

Officials handing over keys of two-wheeler to the girl | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The needy not only got a patient hearing but also the much-needed assistance during the Jansunwai by Indore collector Illayaraja T on Tuesday. Eighty-year-old Savitri Devi received a sewing machine and after she narrated her poor financial status and said that she was living in a rented house which was allotted to her landlord under PMAY scheme, the collector asked the officials to initiate a probe against the landlord. The collector also ordered that if the landlord had illegally rented out the flat, it had to be allotted to Savitri Devi.

The collector also assured to accelerate the hopes of a Covid-orphaned girl by gifting her a two-wheeler so that she could attend her engineering classes in a hassle-free manner. Administrative officials handed over the keys of the two-wheeler to engineering student Prakriti Maheshwari, who had lost her parents due to Covid.

Earlier, she had applied under different schemes meant for COVID-19 orphaned but was disqualified… but was lucky on Tuesday when the collector handed over the keys of a two-wheeler to accelerate her dreams. Prakriti travels to her coaching institute which is 15 km away from her house.

The public hearing started at 11 am and continued till 5 pm. More than 500 applicants had approached the officials with their complaints.

Most of the complaints were related to property issues, Ayushman card and other medical related issues.