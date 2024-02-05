Indore: Steps To Develop Umrikheda Eco-Tourism Adventure Park, Ralamandal Sanctuary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is likely to attract many more tourists in the coming years, as the construction of eco-tourism Adventure Park in Umrikheda, Indore, gathers pace. Further, the renovation of Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary will create more tourist buzz.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat has submitted a proposal to Forest and Environment Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan regarding construction of eco-tourism and adventure park in Umrikheda, Indore and necessary development work in Ralamandal Sanctuary.

Chauhan met Silawat at his residence in Bhopal and assured him that this work would be done soon. According to the proposal, by developing these areas, tourists from Indore district as well as districts like Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Dhar, Shajapur, Sehore, Bhopal etc. will be able to find these places as an alternative to visiting a National Park.

Umrikheda is a tourist place where tourists and wildlife lovers come every day to experience natural beauty and adventure. Eco Tourism and Adventure Park Umri Kheda has Butterfly Park, Trekking Adventure Zone and Interpretation Centre etc. in an area of 290 hectares. A proposal costing about Rs 7 crore has been prepared by the department to develop Eco Tourism and Adventure Park Umrikheda.

Under this, 15 cottages, 15 Swiss tents and 20 other tents will be prepared for the tourists at a cost of Rs 145 lakh. Along with this, Adventure Park, Children's Park, Watch Towers, Butterfly Park, Herbs Park, Open Air Theatre etc. will be developed at a cost of Rs 85 lakh. Under the scheme, trekking trail, cycling trail, lotus pound and landscaping work will be done at a cost of Rs 105 lakh. Under the scheme, a café and restaurant will be developed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh. Solar power system will be installed in the scheme at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Along with this, side improvement, beautification work and other works will be done at a cost of Rs 195 lakh. Ralamandal Sanctuary is spread over an area of approximately 190 hectares. To develop it, a proposal of Rs 3 crore 94 lakh has been prepared by the department.