Indore: Stay on poll duties of LIC employees

Representative Image/LIC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The high court has put a stay on deploying LIC officials and staff for election duty.

National Organisation of Insurance Officers (NOIO)—it is associated with the Indian Labour Association—general secretary Mahendra Singh Thakur said the court had already given a stay order on May 26 and June 5, but the District Election Officer continued to assign election duties to the staff of LIC.

Due to this, the company again appealed to the court, requesting them to bar poll duties of its officials. Hence, no election duty will be assigned to any staff of LIC.

