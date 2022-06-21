Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the motto of 'Yoga for Humanity', IIT Indore celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga. The event was conducted by Dr Omanand Guruji.

Dr Omanand is a merit holder throughout his education and honoured with various Awards. He served as President of Hindu University of America, Florida, USA. Currently he is serving as Honorary Patron of Paramanand University Trust and Paramanand Institute of Yoga Sciences & Research. His students came to the Institute and demonstrated various Asanas to the community.

The event saw participation of students, faculty members, staff and families in large number. It was also attended by all the dignitaries including Prof Suhas S Joshi, Director. Dr Omanand explained the importance of Mother in everyone’s life and the humanely habits which we should inculcate to become a better human being. The one-hour event ended with a pledge to inculcate the habit of practicing Yoga on a daily basis in line with the Theme of the IYD 2022 i.e. Yoga for Humanity.

Later the day witnessed conduct of Shramdaan in the Amrit Sarovar site which is coming up in IIT Indore campus as part of the 75th year of Independence. A special plantation drive was also organised with the motive to acknowledge the importance and resolve to save the Mother Earth.

Under the initiative of Yoga Mahotsav, IIT Indore also celebrated International Day of Yoga month from 20th May to 20th June 2022. It included conduct of Yoga Quiz, online Yoga competition and Yoga Essay Competition.