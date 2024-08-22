Indore: State's First Indigenous Blood Irradiator Machine To Be Installed At MYH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s first indigenous blood irradiator machine reached Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday. Developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai, this advanced BI-2000 model blood irradiator, weighing 1800 kg, was lowered into position with the assistance of a crane.

The machine, valued at Rs 45 lakh, is set to benefit patients suffering from bone marrow issues, cancer and thalassaemia.

According to hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, the machine would be installed soon so that patients will get benefitted. ‘This machine is a significant upgrade for the hospital, providing a more efficient method for destroying graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in donated blood, which is critical for safe transfusion of blood to patients with compromised immune systems,’ he said.

At present, the process was carried out using an older cobalt machine, which took around an hour. The new irradiator machine will reduce this time to just five to ten minutes, minimising patient wait times significantly. Patients from across the division, including those treated at MGM College Super Specialty, MTH, Chacha Nehru Hospital, Manorama Raje TB Hospital and various private hospitals, will now benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

‘The machine will play a crucial role in preventing adverse reactions during blood transfusions by destroying lymphocytes that could reject the graft, thereby increasing success rate of blood and bone marrow transplants,’ the superintendent said.