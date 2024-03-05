Indore: SSH Faculty Members Threaten Mass Resignation, Dean Relents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the delay in promotions has forced faculty members of the Super Speciality Hospital (SSH), Indore to follow suit of their counterparts in Rewa by threatening to resign en masse.

The annoyed faculty members said that lack of coordination between MGM Medical College Dean and the Divisional Commissioner is the major reason of the delay and they threatened to submit mass resignation from their posts if their demands were not met.

However, the medical college administration swung into action over the same and pacified faculty members to delay the protest with the assurance to resolve their issues in a week.

According to faculty members in Super Speciality Hospitals, their promotions are pending for the last many months but the officials of the medical college are not paying heed to their demands.

‘As per norms, assistant professors in Super Speciality Hospitals should be promoted to the post of associate professor in two years while the associate professors must be promoted to professor after three years. Promotion of many of the faculty members has been pending since August, last year but the officials are not taking appropriate steps for the same,’ a faculty member in SSH, Indore, said on condition of anonymity.

The sources said that assistant professors in Rewa Medical College, working with SSH in Rewa had threatened to give mass resignation if they are not promoted. Later, orders for promoting faculty members of Rewa were released.

Show cause notice served to Dean

Delay in promoting faculty members of Super Speciality Hospitals has proved dear for the deans of government medical colleges of Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa as the Medical Education Commissioner had served a show cause notice to them for the same.

The commissioner has also asked officials to reply to show cause notice in three days asking why action must not be taken against them under the sections of Madhya Pradesh Civil Sewa Acharan Niyam, 1966.

'Will resolve the issue in a week'

We have discussed the demands of faculty members and initiated steps for their due promotions. Their issues will be resolved in a week. We don’t have any information of mass resignation.’

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore