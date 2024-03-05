Indore-Chandigarh Train Extended Up To Anandpur Sahib

Shri Anandpur Sahib | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending demand of the Sikh community of the city and the surrounding areas will be fulfilled as the Indian Railways is going to provide direct connectivity to Anandpur Sahib.

The Railway Board has approved the proposal to extend the Indore-Chandigarh train, which runs twice a week, to Nangal Dam.

Nagesh Namjoshi, representative of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, on Monday said that the Sikh community had demanded a direct train to Anandpur Sahib. Mahajan had written a letter to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in support of the demand on November 5, 2023.

Following the instructions of the minister, the Railway Board examined the demand and approved it. The Board has now asked the General Manager of Western Railway to announce the date of running the train till Nangal Dam. It is expected that this announcement can be made this week. Mahajan has thanked Vaishnaw for the extension of the train.

Namjoshi said that the train no 19307 Indore-Chandigarh is currently run on Thursday and Friday from the city and returns from Chandiragh to the city on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the new schedule approved by the Board, the train will run on the same day i.e Thursday and Friday at the same time at 5.30 hours and reach Chandigarh on Friday and Saturday at usual time 5.00 hours. From Chandigarh it will depart for Nangal Dam at 5.10 hours and reach Nangal Dam at 8.00 hours.

Train no. 19308 Nangal Dam-Indore will depart from Nangal Dam at 14.15 hours on Friday and Saturday and it will arrive at Chandigarh at 16.15 hours and depart from there at 16.30 hours and finally reach the city at 15.05 hours on Saturday and Sundays. In the future the train has to be further extended up to Una-Daulatapur (Himachal Pradesh), wherein currently platform extension work is going on.