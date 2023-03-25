Indore: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in city today

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be visiting the city today and has a series of events lined up. His first event will start at 11:30 am in Labh Manadapam organised by Swapnil Kothari. The main event for the day will be in the evening where 51 thousand devotees will gather to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Pitra Parvat followed by a Satsang. He will then go to Ujjain to visit Mahakal Lok.

Vigyan Bhairav's programme will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at the Brilliant Convention Centre on March 26. In this programme, Lord Shiva and Parvati's conversation where Lord Shiva teaches Mother Parvati 112 techniques of meditation (to control and calm the mind) will be presented. This programme is only for those with pre-registration. There will be an education meet at the same place at 6.45 pm. On March 27, there is a programme of yoga with the mayor from 6.30 am at the Dussehra maidan. After that, he will perform Maharudra Puja before leaving.