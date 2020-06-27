Indore: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences claims successful use of Remdesivir, Favipiravir

Indore: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences has claimed to have successfully treated three patients with Remdesivir drug in the hospital. These three patients include an engineer who returned from Saudi Arab while the other is a doctor. SAIMS also used Favipiravir to treat 12 patients with moderate symptoms.

Institute chairman, Dr Vinod Bhandari, said, “We are the first in the state to have used these drugs. These were approved by the government a few days ago.”

He said Remdesivir was used on three patients, including a 28-year-old and a 70-year-old. These patients have been recovering now and the results are good.

“Remdesivir checks the nuclear synthetic enzyme which stops multiplication of the virus in the body,” Dr Bhandari said adding that Favipiravir also gave encouraging results.