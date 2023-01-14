Indore Sports Update: Winning team of Advocates Association honored

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the victory of Team Blue in the state-level Advocates Cricket Tournament held at Jhabua, Indore Advocates Association organized a programme to felicitate its players, selectors and associates.

Chief Guest of the programme was Madhya Pradesh High Court Indore Bench Administrative Justice SA Dharmadhikari. Special guests of the function were State Advocates Council President Vivek Singh, Sunil Gupta, Jai Hardia and Subodhkumar Jain. Guests were welcomed by President of the Advocates Association Gopal Kacholia, Sandeep Sharma, Manohar Singh Panditia, Ghanshyam Gupta and Ratnesh Pal. Team selectors Vimal Mishra, Prakash Gupta, Mushtaq Ali, Rajesh Asiwal, Hitoshi Jai Hardia and Alok Sosaria were felicitated.

FP Photo |

Indian Railways emerge Federation Cup Champions

Indian Railways team won the Handball Federation Cup trophy in the men's category while Rajasthan team won it in women's category. These competitions concluded in Rajasthan on Friday. In the men's final, Railways beat Services 35-25. National Handball Association (HAI) President Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao along with former Indian Olympic Association, (IOA) Treasurer, Anandeshwar Pandey gave away the prizes to the winning team.

CCI register win by 45 runs

Under the MPCA one-day/two-day cricket tournament, a match was played between CCI and Bhaskar Academy at Yashwant Club ground. Batting first, CCI scored 255 runs in 47 overs in which Shubham Kaithwas scored 63, Amar Ojha contributed 58 and Ankit Dane contributed 56 runs. Rajtilak took 3 and Abhay and Shivam took 2 wickets each. In reply, Bhaskar Academy scored 210 runs in 49 overs losing and lost the match by 45 runs. Aditya Kaushik contributed 51 and Jayesh Pareta contributed 54 runs. Shubham Kaithwas took 4 and Arpit Patel took 2 wickets.

Pathania Memorial Under-15 tourney award ceremony today

Secretary of Indore Colts, Amardeepsinh Pathania said the Prize distribution ceremony of Paramdeepsingh Pathania Under-15 cricket competition will be held on Saturday at MK Bhargava Hall of Holkar Stadium in the presence of Sanjay Jagdale, former secretary of BCCI, Suresh Patel, patron of Indore Colts and Gagan Bisani. MYCC won the competition while MKCC was the runner-up.

FP Photo |

Gujarati Samaj to hold marathon on Jan 15

Shri Gujarati Samaj will organize a marathon on the occasion of completing century. On Jan 15, in its centenary year, former students, teachers and principals of Shree Gujarati Samaj, who are settled in the country and abroad, will be included in these events. On the occasion, they will be felicitated.

Pankajbhai Sanghvi, honorary general secretary, said that in the field of sports a national badminton court has been set up by the society, in which tournament will be organized every year. At Sardar Patel Maidan located on Nasiya Road and Scheme No 54 situated grounds, cricket tournaments and other games are also organized. Shree Gujarati Samaj won body building competition for almost 34 years. Along with this, successful operation of 3 gymnasiums is also being done.

FP Photo |

Black belt for Ishan in karate

Ishan Kamble, star player of Dragon Martial Arts Academy was awarded Black Belt First Dan by the Indian Renbukan Karate Do Association recently. Ishan is taking training under the guidance of Dr Saeed Alam. Ishan has won a medal in the National Championship. He achieved this feat at a young age. Ishan's father Manoj Kamble and mother Gayatri Kamble were very happy with their son’s success.