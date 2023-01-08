Indore Sports Update:

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under "Spirit-2023" in RPL Maheshwari College, enthusiasm of players in the second and third round matches in various sports events was seen on Saturday. In cricket, Maheshwari Rockers entered the final by defeating Maheshwari Lions by 14 runs. Mohit's innings of 27 runs and 2 wickets helped his team.

Before the start of match, Additional DCP Dr Prashant Choubey and college principal Dr Rajeev Kumar Jhalani greeted the players. In volleyball, Maheshwari Lions defeated Maheshwari Warriors 15-14 in a hard-fought match to enter the semi-finals. The kabaddi semi-final match was inaugurated by Bharat Parakh. In the first semi-final, Maheshwari Diamonds defeated Maheshwari Stars by 38-29 to secure a place in the final, while in the second semi-final match, Maheshwari Lions defeated Maheshwari Rockers by 48-10 in a one-sided match.

Trials of MP wrestling team on Jan 9

Madhya Pradesh wrestling team will be selected for Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Bhopal. The trials will be held on January 9 at TT Nagar Stadium Bhopal. Selection of MP teams will be held for 5 weight categories, 3-girls, boys freestyle and boys Greco-Roman, said Pappu Yadav and Omprakash Khatri.

INDIA-NZ ODI ON JAN 24

Student concession tickets will be available from Jan 9

Sale of student concession tickets for Day Night (One Day) cricket match between India and New Zealand, to be held at Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24, will start from Monday. Tickets will be on sale through Insider Inn website from 11am. The MPCA will start selling tickets from 11 am on Monday. Student concession tickets will also be sold first. The cost of East Stand (Lower) is Rs 471 while that of East Stand (Second Floor) is Rs 830. A student can book only one ticket. About 2,000 student concession tickets will be put up for online sale.

Challenger cricket trophy begins

Indore International College IICIANS Challenger cricket trophy began at Solsinda, Sanwer Road on Saturday. Total 18 teams are taking part in it. The guest of inaugural day function was Bhushan Galande, coach of (Pink Panther Winner 2022). On this occasion, Institution head Akshanshu Tiwari, Dr Vikas Jain, Principal D Priya Trivedi and Nursing Principal Purnima Japathapi were present. The programme was conducted by Prof Ashutosh Sharma and a vote of thanks was proposed by Rahul Chitre. On the first day, in cricket, Khalsa, LNCT, MP 47, Liberal College, Team Spartan and Star Warriors won their respective matches and entered the next round.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: Gwalior division wins title