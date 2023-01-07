Indore Sports Update: Gwalior division wins title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior division defeated Indore by 93 runs in the final of the state-level men’s cricket tournament. The competition will be jointly organised by Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department and Devi Ahilya University at Shri Atal Bihari Bajpayee Arts and Commerce College on Friday.

Gwalior division won the toss and batting first, they set a target of 210 runs. Rakesh Bhadoria scored maximum 37 (41) runs, Badal Balke made 30 runs in 41 balls and Abhishek Bhadoria scored 30 runs in 22 balls. Aman Uike took 3 and Jitesh Soni and Nikunj Jain bagged 2 wickets each. In response, Indore division scored only 116 runs in 29.3 overs. Nikunj Jain scored 52 runs in 54 balls. Gwalior division won by 93 runs. Divyanshu Yadav of Gwalior Division took 5 wickets for 22 runs in 7 overs. Best bowler Award was given to Divyanshu Yadav of Gwalior division and Best Batsman award was given to Nikunj Jain of Indore division. The Man of the Match award in the final was given to Divyanshu Yadav for his outstanding performance.

The prize distribution was held in the presence of Dr Dinesh Khandelwal and Additional Director of Indore Division Dr Kiran Saluja. On this occasion, Dr Anoop Vyas, Devashish Nilose, Dr Ashish Pathak, Prof Aditya Lunawat, Dr Vinod Khatri, Dr Sanjay Prasad, Dr Sudhira Chandel, Director of Physical Education, Dr Vikas Kaushik, Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Praveen Mane, Anand Singh Chauhan, Jitendra Pandey, Prof SP Pandey and Dr Mahendra Mishra were present.

Girls U-18 cricket open trials on Jan10

IDCA is organizing an open trial for girls Under-18 for inter-divisional competition to be held on January 10 at Gymkhana ground at 10 am.

The cut-off date for players to take part in the trail is 01/09/2004. To participate in the trial, the girls must submit their original documents, mark lists of last three years, digital birth certificate, Aadhaar card, Samagra ID to Abhishek Pancholi and Yogesh Tomar in the IDCA office by January 9, 2023.

MP Netball team selection trials on Jan 8

The 40th National Senior Netball Men's and Women's Championship is being organized by Maharashtra Netball Association under the aegis of Indian Netball Federation from Jan 19 to 22 in Nagpur. Madhya Pradesh netball team will also represent in this competition. Secretary Laxman Dater said that the selection trials for men and women teams will be held on January 8 at SGSITS Ground. After that, the training camp will begin in the Alpine Academy campus. Interested players can contact Sumit Khichi on mobile no 8085355580.

Divisional level inter college rope skipping on Jan 9

Under the aegis of DAVV, Shree Cloth Market Institute of Professional Studies will organize a divisional level inter-college rope skipping competition on January 9 in the college campus. Principal Dr Vasudev Mishra said that players desirous of participating in the competition may submit their entries through their College on the WhatsApp no of Suresh Patil, 9302111222 till January 7.

Sports competition under Spirit-2023" at RPL Maheshwari College: Maheshwari Stars register win, Maheshwari Tigers in final of volleyball

One-sided victory for Maheshwari Rockers in Kabaddi

Various sports events were held in RPL Maheshwari College under "Spirit-2023" on Friday. In cricket, Maheshwari Stars beat Maheshwari Diamonds by 35 runs with the help of Rehan’s brilliant 65 runs. Batting first, Maheshwari Stars scored 106 runs in 8 overs losing 6 wickets. In reply, Maheshwari Diamond were all out for 71 runs. Before the start of the match, Harish Vijayvargiya, President of Vijayvargiya Samaj, heart specialist Dr Jitendra Sankhla and Principal Dr Rajeev Kumar Jhalani, Dr Rajshree Naravane and Prof Anju Verma greeted the players. The cricket match completed under the guidance of ProfJayesh Nankani and Prof Prashant Patel.

In volleyball, Maheshwari Tigers defeated Maheshwari Stars by 11-8, 11-4 points and reached the final. Volleyball match was led by sports officer Dharmendra Thakur and Rajat Tiwari . In the last league match of Kabaddi, Maheshwari Rockers defeated Maheshwari Tigers by 40-18 in a one-sided match.