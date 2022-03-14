Indore Sports Update: Venkatesh and Avesh honored in IDCA programme; Contribution of Asnani, Chauhan and Vijayvargiya recognised

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Divisional Cricket Association (IDCA) honoured people who brought laurels for Indore on the cricket field. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s national general secretary and IDCA president Kailash Vijayvargiya felicitated these people.

IDCA Secretary Devashish Nilose initially shared details of the programme. He said that IDCA was keen to take city cricket forward. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Avesh Khan, who are members of Team India, were felicitated during the event.

Though they could not attend the programme physically as they were travelling with the Team India, they expressed gratitude through video message. While family members received award on behalf of Avesh, MYCC coach Parvinder Raina received the award on behalf of Iyer.

Similarly, BCCI's Umpires Committee member Sudhir Asnani, BCCI's Programme and Tour Scheduling Committee member Amitabh Vijayvargiya and MPCA representative in BCCI Rajusingh Chauhan were also felicitated. Chandurao Shinde was specially honoured for development of centre of Indore cricket—the Gymkhana ground.

During the programme, Vijayvargiya said, “When I joined cricket association, I didn’t have much knowledge. I took information from former cricketers like Amitabh Vijayvargiya and Devashish Nilose to take Indore division’s cricket forward. We organised a grand domestic tournament on the lines of IPL, which was appreciated by all.”

He further said, “In the past pebbles were quite common on Gymkhana ground. Now, it has been turned into a beautiful ground. We have prepared many other grounds in the city so that our children get high quality facilities. Despite this, we are falling short of grounds. We hope that together with Scindia we will overcome shortage of grounds. Soon women cricketers from Indore will also be seen playing in the national team.”

“Scindia said that a player was like a seed, which has to be turned into a banyan tree by ensuring uninterrupted supply of manure and water. IDCA is doing great work in the development of cricket. I have a long association with this organisation. I used to participate in activities here with my father. Legendary cricketers like CK Naidu to Narendra Hirwani, Amay Khurasia, Naman Ojha have emerged from the city.”

A large number of cricket fans were present during the programme, including former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar and secretary Sanjeev Rao. Sushim Pagare conducted the programme efficiently. IDCA Chairman Sanjay Lunawat accepted the vote of thanks.

From opponents to being together

A galla cricket-related event was held after a long gap. For the first time, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were seen together. Invitees were treated to many shades of cricket and politics. Once upon a time, both leaders were bête noire in cricket association. They had faced each other twice in MPCA elections. However, today, both were on the same page and in the same political party. Many attendees speculated that their coming together could result in new alignment in state politics.

Scindia praises Dr Pagare, Vijayvargiya shares his journey from gilli danda to cricket

Senior writer, journalist and cricket commentator Dr Sushim Pagare conducted the IDCA programme in fluent English. He won praise from Scindia too. Scindia was impressed by Dr Pagare's introduction while inviting Scindia. He said “Mushtaq Ali was considered the Darling of the Crowd in cricket. You are the Darling of the Crowd of today's era.” Vijayvargiya said “I used to play Gilli Danda, I had no relation with cricket but big cricketers brought me to this sport.”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia release book “Nehru Stadium to Lord’s”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia released the book 'Nehru Stadium Se Lord's Tak' written in Hindi by senior sports journalist Dr Ashok Kumat. While releasing the book, Scindia said “Dr Kumat had a strong relationship with my father. I would like to praise him for not resting till achieving the goal. He will not rest by just writing this book. I believe this is his first knock as an opening batsman.”

Journalists, litterateurs, representatives of sports organisations and educationists were present in this function held at ICAI Bhawan. Scindia said that along with cricket, Kumat was with my revered father for 30-35 years. “This is an emotional moment for me,” said Scindia as he invited Mrs Saroj Kumat on the stage and “attributed Kumat’s success to her.” This book written in Hindi on cricket has been published by Indore-based printer Yash Raj Marktrade India LLP. While narrating interesting anecdotes from his days in journalism, cricket journey and relationship with Madhavrao Scindia , Kumat thanked Jyotiraditya Scindia for releasing his book. He said “Bade Maharaj ushered me into sports and cricket.

Reminiscing about his last meeting with Madhavrao Scindia, he said that Bade Maharaj asked him to accompany him in the plane. However, he could not due to family reasons. Later, at the Mumbai airport itself, he was informed by his son Malay that Maharaj's plane had crashed.

Earlier, senior journalist Abhilash Khandekar said “we have covered a lot of matches together. Bade Maharaj introduced me to Kumat in 1982.” Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale said “I can write a whole book on Kumat sir. I started playing under his captaincy. His style of writing is unique. There is no such understanding of writing in today's journalism.” Commentator Sushil Doshi said that a commentator should be asked to speak less. He attributed his success to Kumat. Water Resources Minister Tuli Silawat and publisher of book Yash Bhushan (Pinky) Jain were also present on the stage. Initially, the guests were welcomed by members of Kumat and Yashbhushan family. Kumat's son Malay presented a memento to Scindia. Anand Jain, Kirti Joshi on behalf of CA Institute presented a bouquet to Scindia for bring students trapped in Ukraine back safely. Culture worker Sanjay Patel conducted the function.

Under 17 cadet wrestling team selection trials on March15

Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri has said that selection trials of under-17 team would be held on March 15 at Vijay Bahadur Gymnasium. Players should bring their original birth certificate and Aadhar card during selection. . Suresh Yadav, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Railway coach Arvind Patel and Vinay Kumar will select wrestlers on the basis of their performance.

Under- 20 Indore wrestling team announced

The under-20 Indore wrestling teams were announced on Sunday. The teams are as follows-

Men freestyle -57 kg Ankush Yadav (1st), 61 kg Lalit Kaushal (1st), 65 kg Yashpal (1st), 70 kg Paramveer Yadav (1st), 74 kg Rohit Yadav (First), 79 kg Rohit Prajapat (1st), 86 kg Yuvraj Pal (1st), 92 kg Aryan Nagar (First), 97 kg Tejeshwar Yadav (1st), 125 kg Shashank Yadav (1st).

Men Greco roman style-55 kg Sumit Mandora (1st), 60 kg Nikhil Yadav (1st), 63 kg Shakib Qureshi (First), 67 kg Kuldeep Kushwaha (1st), 72 kg Jayaraj Jadhav (1st), 77 kg Aurangzeb Khan (1st), 82 kg Kuldeep Yadav (1st), 87 kg Abhishek Yadav (1st), 97 kg Darshan Dangi (1st), 130 kg Raj Sachan (1st).

Female wrestlers-50 kg Tania Joshi (1st), 53 kg Bhagyashree Rathod (1st), 55 kg Aradhana Gaur (First), 57 kg Hansaben.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:17 AM IST