Indore sports update: Training camp begins at Tahir Hockey Training Centre; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 34th district-level summer hockey training camp for boys and girls jointly organised by Tahir Hockey Training Centre Indore and Hockey Indore Association at Chimanbagh ground on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice president Om Soni was the chief guest of the inaugural function. The programme was presided over by Dr AK Das, senior vice president.

On this occasion, Rajesh Yadav, Najmuddin Khurshid and Ramavatar Sharma, Mohammed Ismail Ansari, Shiv Kumar Chauhan, Ayub Khan, Atul Khude, Naved Ansari, Nitish Gaur, Abhishek Yadav, Raju Nizampurkar, Ghulam Sabir, Soni Sahu, Pooja Kushwaha and Pratik Bhawsar were present. The programme was conducted by Kishore Shukla and Ayub Khan expressed his gratitude. In all 95 players are participating in the camp.

Yellow Diamond All India Championship series junior tennis tournament; Vibha, Avishi, Vishal, Naman in pre-quarterfinals

In the main round matches of Yellow Diamond All India Championship series junior tennis tournament is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club, Vibha Khadka, Avishi Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, Naman Raghuvanshi won their pre-matches and matches and entered to the quarterfinals. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated in the hospitality of Vijay Verma, Arjun Dhupar Trustee Indore Tennis Club, Indore. The function was conducted by Irfan Ahmed.

Other results:

Girls-14 years (main round): Vibha Kharga (MP beat Kashvi Thukral (MP) 6-2, 6-0, Avishi Sharma (MP) beat Prameeti Shah (Gujarat) 6-3, 6-1, Trisha Thakkar (Gujarat) beat Tisha Patel (Gujarat) 6-0, 6-3 and Monisha Nuchade (MP) beat Shaswari Srirame (Maharasthra) 7-6, 7-5.

Boys-14 years (Main round): Vishal Chaudhary (MP) beat Perin Patel (Gujarat) 7-6, 6-3, Naman Raghuvanshi (MP) U beat Tavish Bansal (Chhatisgrah) 6-2, 6-0, Nishit Arimalli (Andhra Pradesh) beat Arthav Shukla (Maharashtra) 7-6, 6-1 and Manan Agarwal (Maharashtra beat Savya Soni (MP) 6-1, 6-1.

Gautam and Sandili move to finals

In the 60th Sartaj League Badminton tournament organised by Sartaj Academy, Gautam Munat and Sandili Goyal made it to the finals.

In the competition, being held at Narayan Bagh Child Development Center Badminton Hall, Gautam Munat and Tejas Dhyar are in the finals of the 15-year-old boys category, and Gautam Munat and Ashutosh Binnani are in the finals of the 17-year-old boys category. While in girls, Sandili Goyal and Monisha Barjatya in 19-years and Priyanshi Patel and Sandili Goyal in senior will play the final match. Yashika Jaiswal and Maheshwari Salunke in the 13-year girls category, Vivan Jain and Vaibhav Lahoria in the 13-year boys category final. Mann Badjatya and Divyansh Salunke will play the final match against each other in the 11-year old category.In league matches, Priyanshi Patel beat Monisha Badjatya by 15-7, 8-15, 15-4 and Sandili Goyal beat Maheshwari Salunke by 15-7, 15-7, Gautam Munat beat Ashutosh Binnani by 15-12, 15-12, Tejas Dhyar beat Vaibhav Lahoria by 15-8, 15-4 and Vivaan Jain beat Aarav Goyal by 15-11, 15-17, 17-15, Priyanshi Patel beat Maheshwari Salunke by 15-1,15-2 and Yashika Jaiswal defeated Aradhya Arya.

IDBA celebrates India's first ever Thomas Cup win

Indore District Badminton Association celebrated India's first ever World Thomas Cup team winner at Nehru Stadium Hall, sweets were given to campers-children during 43rd Summer Badminton Training Camp. Indore District Badminton Organization Secretary RP Singh Nayar and Co-Secretary Dharmesh Yashlaha gave information about the Indian men's team and the current top Indian badminton players,Along with coaches Sudhanshu Vyas, Manish Trivedi and Ruby Nayyar, Sachin Silawat, were also present.

Swimming Camp starts at City Gymkhana

In the memory of Pandit Umashankar Joshi, the swimming summer camp started at the City Gymkhana Club, on Monday. The camp was inaugurated under the hospitality of Sajjan Singh Verma (former cabinet minister) in the presence of Manohar Dhawan, former councilor Abhay Verma, Kishore Kodwani, Parasram Chimnani, Ajay Chaudhary and Ashok Kukreja.Guests were welcomed by Satyendra Holkar, Manish Birthare, Pranay Joshi, Dr Tasneem and Deepshikha. The operation was done by Rakesh Joshi, secretary of Khandwa District Swimming Association and the gratitude was accepted by Mahesh Talreja. Little kids are getting training in this camp with great enthusiasm. A fine presentation of national songs was given by Sugam Aarush Musical Group on the occasion of opening. This camp is being organized in the morning as well as in the evening session and the specialty of this camp is that people in the age group of 3 to 65 years are participating in it.In the end of the camp, competition will also be held for the participants.

Vivan and Lakshya are rapid chess winners

In the Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial sub junior rapid chess tournament, Vivan Jain and Lakshya Singh Chauhan became the winners by scoring 5 out of 5 points in their respective categories. In sub junior, Arnav Lunia finished second and Sneha Mittal stood third. In U-10, Arham Gandhi got second and Kian Porwal got third place. The prize distribution were held in the presence of

Vimla Kasliwal and Vikas Jain and Arnav Jain. On this occasion, F Anil, Anupama Jain, Shailendra Pable, Piyush Zamindar, Yash Tulapurkar, Dhiraj Dubey, Dinesh Gupta were present. A total of 30 players were awarded in both the categories in the competition.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:34 AM IST