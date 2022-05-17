Indore: 18-year-old girl ends life, dad accuses friends of blackmail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A Class 11 student and an aspiring doctor committed suicide as she was being blackmailed by her classmate at a coaching institute. The classmate had made some of her objectionable photographs viral on social media and she was threatening to upload few other photographs which were much more damaging.

Her suicide was among three reported in the city during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Rajendra Nagar police said Hirnaiya (18), committed suicide by hanging herself at her home. Her father Dr Keshav Lonkhede said that she was depressed for the last few days. Some of her friends had clicked her picture showing her smoking and there were some other objectionable photographs also.



He said that Hirnaiya was best friends with another girl, but they fell out over some issue. On May 13, Hirnaiya's friend had come to meet him and had revealed all his daughter's secrets. She had also posted his daughter's photos on social media. Hirnaiya was very upset as she did not want her family to know about it and went into depression. "I told her not to worry and concentrate on her studies," her father said.

Apparently, after their fallout, Hirnaiya had also gone to her friend's father and revealed his daughter's secrets to him.

Dr Lonkhede said, “This friend spoiled my daughter. She made her meet a guy who runs a café in Indore.” He alleged that Hirnaiya's friend had shared Hiraniya’s secrets with that boy also and blackmailed her. Hiraniya was good friends with this boy and had many pictures with him, but they were being misinterpreted.

“I don’t know why my daughter took such a big step but she definitely was under pressure and was being blackmailed by her friends. I have shared audio clips with the police and demanded strict action against the accused. It is possible that my daughter was being blackmailed for money." The police said they are investigating the matter and are not ruling out anything.

READYMADE GARMENT TRADER ENDS LIFE

In another suicide, a readymade garments trader, fed up with debt and property dispute, hanged himself.

Aerodrome police station in-charge, Sanjay Shukla said Naveen Verma of Sangam Nagar was found hanging from the ceiling of his house by his wife around 5 am on Monday. Naveen runs a readymade garments factory in Rambali Nagar.

Three-page suicide note

The deceased has written a three-page suicide note in which he named one Bhaskar, Shivram and Keshav and accused them of harassing him over monetary issues. Naveen had given loans to many people but they were not returning the money to him due to which he had to take loans from the market. He was also having a property dispute with his brother regarding their ancestral house. Due to all this, he was under stress for the last several days.

Naveen has also written about his two friends Piyush and Girdhari in the suicide note where he asked them to take care of the family. Along with this, both the sons have been advised

not to spend more than their income. Naveen is survived by his two sons and a daughter. The elder son runs two restaurants. According to the police, the suicide note has been taken for investigation.

YOUTH DISOWNED BY FAMILY KILLS SELF

​A youth who was disowned by his family after his love marriage, ended his life on Monday in Bhanwarkuan police station area.

Police said that Harmal Singh was a student. He was disowned by his family for his inter-caste marriage due to which he was in depression. However, no suicide note was discovered but police seized his mobile for investigation.

Police said that he met a girl named Sakshi. They met on social media and then fell in love. Sakshi and Harmal got married recently after living in a relationship for more than one year. Sakshi’s family accepted the marriage but Harmal’s family did not accept the marriage​ ​and disowned Harmal.





Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:26 AM IST