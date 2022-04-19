Indore Sports Update: Sports tourney of Electricity Company begins; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Participation in sports competitions is essential for our all round development. It gives us new energy and inspiration to achieve new heights in life. The power company is also now providing good opportunities for the employees and officers, so that apart from the daily work, the personnel can bring glory by participating in sports and other creative events.

Amit Tomar, MD of Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company also expressed his views at the function at Pologround on Monday.

In the tournament, players will participate in cricket, chess and table tennis. The tournament is a part of The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On this occasion, CGM Rinkesh Kumar Vaishya, Chief Engineer Puneet Dubey, SL Karvadia, OL Bamnia were present. Giving the information, Joint Secretary of the tournament Tarun Upadhyay said that about 400 players from 15 districts are participating in this competition. Company officials KS Rajput, Vinay Chaturvedi, Mukesh Yadav, Vijay Tiwari, Shveta Mandloi, Rajesh Vijayvargiya, Manoj Rana have been entrusted with the responsibility of various arrangements in the event.

Kickboxing training camp from April 25

Dragon Martial Arts Academy is organizing a five-day training camp of Kickboxing at New Ali Public School, Khajrana from April 25 to 29. Abdul Rashid will train the participants under the supervision of WAKO MP president Sayeed Alam. In the camp, participants will learn about Tatami and ring sports events as well as hands-on experience with the technique. After receiving knowledge about the game, the best players will get the chance to showcase their skills at the 26th state kickboxing championship to be held on May 14 to 15. For registration, interested may contact at Shubh Labh Tower in Khajrana between 5 to 6 pm or contact on mobile 9009071370 children of drivers, labourers and hammal employees will get free training.

ITA felicitates Anil Dhupar, Sajid Lodi

Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association held a function to felicitate AITA General Secretary Anil Dhupar and Indian junior Tennis team captain and coach Sajid Lodi on their return to Indore. Both the officials have been working since long time to promote junior tennis. It is stated that, the Indian Junior Davis Cup team created history for the first time by defeating Japan in the Asia Oceania group and qualified for the World Group. For the players, Dhupar organized a 14-day camp for the Junior Davis Cup team under the le guidance of Sajid Lodi.

MP score 241 for 7 v/s Vidarbha

Madhya Pradesh scored 241 runs for the loss of 7 wickets against Vidarbha in the four-day semi-final match of Col CK Nayudu U-25 tourney being played at Vadodara. In the morning, Vidarbha won the toss and decided to bowl first. Madhya Pradesh failed to give good start and opener Harsh Gawli could not play a big innings. Harsh got out after scoring 12 runs. After this, for the second wicket, Arham and Yash Dubey shared 93 runs to bring the team score to a good position. Arham was dismissed for 35 at the team score of 106 runs. After this, wickets kept falling. Yash Dubey scored 41, Suraj Sengar 26, Rishabh Chauhan 33 and Irfan Ali made 32 runs. At the end of the day, Rahul Batham with 14 and Ritesh Shakya 19 are at the crease. For Vidarbha, Shanmesh took 3 and Rekhade grabbed 2 wickets.

Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh

Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets in the league match of Senior Women's T20 cricket tournament being played at Baroda. Batting first after winning the toss, Madhya Pradesh scored 106 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Neha Badvik 27, Tamanna Nigam 24, Soumya Tiwari 24 and Preeti Yadav 13 were the leading scorers for MP. In reply, Delhi won the match by making 107 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 15.1 overs. Priya Punia scored 44 not out, Shweta Sherawat scored 27 and Tanisha Singh scored 35 not out.

