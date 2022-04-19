Madhya Pradesh: Indore gets 6 awards in categories including cleanliness, culture, innovation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented awards to smart cities that have done remarkable work under India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2020. The awards were presented for different categories in Surat (Gujarat) on Monday.

Indore received 6 awards in different categories. Madhya Pradesh bagged second position in the Best State award. Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh has congratulated the Smart Cities who received the award.

Indore and Chandigarh were jointly declared winners on the culture theme. Gwalior bagged third place for building a digital museum on this theme. Indore bagged the award for conservation of heritage. Besides, Indore was declared winner jointly with Tirupati for implementing Municipal Best Management System on the area of cleanliness. Indore was awarded for carbon credit financing mechanism on economy theme and for built environment theme for Chappan Dukan. Indore and Surat were jointly declared overall winners in Best City Award and carbon credit financing mechanism in Innovation Award category.

Bhopal and Chennai were jointly declared winners for improving urban environment. Bhopal has received the award for doing remarkable work in promoting clean energy. In Best City Award, Jabalpur got third position in round one and Sagar got second position in round three.

Integrated command-control centre by Aug 15

Bhopal/Surat: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said 80 of the 100 'Smart Cities' in the country have Integrated Command and Control Centres and the remaining will get it by August 15.

Puri was in Surat to inaugurate the 3-day 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' conference organised by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd as part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:19 AM IST