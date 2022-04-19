Bhopal: Grant admission to doctors in PG course, SC to government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has directed state government to provide admission by allotting a seat in PG (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) course in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, to a lady doctor who had served in tribal and naxalite hit villages for more than 11 years. The division bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant issued the order in this connection.

Dr Rajni Shende had approached apex court after being declined relief by Madhya Pradesh High Court wherein she had approached claiming incentivised benefit of 30% reservation and 30% incentive marks made available to all such in-service doctors by state government. The court found the lady doctor eligible and entitled for the benefit of reservation and incentive marks.

Advocates Siddharth R Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Dr Shende, said, ìState of MP has a policy of awarding 30% incentive marks along with separate benefit of 30% reservation to doctors who have served in the interior, remote, rural and difficult areas of the state for a minimum period of 3 years.î

ì The petitioner worked in the backward tribal areas and naxalite villages of state of MP for more than 11 years but was denied benefit of incentivised reservation and marks only on the ground that her No Objection Certificate(NOC) by the department was not forwarded on time to counselling authority,î Advocate Gupta added.

The lady doctor had approached the High Court but the court denied her the benefit on the technical ground of late forwarding the NOC by her employer department.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:32 AM IST