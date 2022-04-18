Bhopal: CM speaks to Shivam's parents, assures help in daughter's marriage

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Khargone riot victim Shivam's parents over phone on Monday night and and inquired about health of the boy.

Sixteen years old Shivam Shukla sustained serious injuries during stone pelting by rioters in Khargone recently and he is being treated at a hospital in Indore.

As per officials he regained consciousness after being in coma for five days.

Shivam's father told the chief minister about improvement in the boy's health and sought CM' help in his daughter's marriage.

Shivam's mother also spoke to the chief minister and requested CM for his help in her daughter's marriage.

CM assured the couple that being maternal uncle of daughters of the state he would get marriage of their daughter solemnised.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:44 PM IST