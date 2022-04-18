Bhopal: Amrit Minj to be new Raja Bhoj airport director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amrit Minj will be the new director of Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal. Minj will succeed KL Agrawal who will now be joining as Airport director, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

KL Agrawal has been promoted to Grade-II, General Manager level. Agrawal said, “ I am leaving for Ranchi to take over the charge. Officiating APD Amrit Minj will be the new Director of Raja Bhoj Airport.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:35 PM IST