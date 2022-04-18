e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Amrit Minj to be new Raja Bhoj airport director

Minj will succeed KL Agrawal who will now be joining as Airport director, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Raja Bhoj airport, Bhopal |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amrit Minj will be the new director of Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal. Minj will succeed KL Agrawal who will now be joining as Airport director, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

KL Agrawal has been promoted to Grade-II, General Manager level. Agrawal said, “ I am leaving for Ranchi to take over the charge. Officiating APD Amrit Minj will be the new Director of Raja Bhoj Airport.”

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:35 PM IST