Bhopal: More parents go to experts for kids’ mobile de-addiction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, parents have started approaching experts to get their children rid of excessive use of mobile phone. Children are addicted to mobiles from the age of two and parents are responsible for it, feel experts.

Kamal Pandya, father of two schoolgoing children, said that mobile phone was a must for his younger son during feeding. Even the elder one used to play games and had sleeping disorders. After counseling, he realized that it was because of the parents’ fault that children got addicted to mobile phones. “Through counseling, we realized the root cause of the problem. Now, we are sticking to instructions given by our counsellors and getting results,” said Pandya.

“Kids are becoming dependent on smart phones not just because of easy access but also because that’s what they see in adults, too, who are constantly browsing for everything—from entertainment to information,” says Kala Mohan, expert in dealing with children with neuro-diversities. Mohan says that post-Covid, the numbers of parents seeking guidance on how to de-addict their children of mobile phones have increased heavily. Parents blaming online classes for addiction is a lame excuse, she adds. “Mobile phones stimulate the reward centre of the brain, which is why children get drawn in. Toddlers are usually given mobile phones to make them sit at one place and not loiter. We don’t allow them to explore and move around,” Mohan said.

The side-effects of excessive use of the mobile phones in children include behavioral problems, addiction to the gadget, depression, sleep disturbances, attention and hearing issues and problems of the nervous system.

Psychologist Nida Khan observes that every time a child is restless, all one needs to do is to play a video for them and use it as a bait if they refuse to eat. In no time, your child becomes obsessed with screens.

Giving tips on how to de-addict children, Kala Mohan and Nida said that parents should stop finding excuses.

The do-s and don’t-s for your child

1. Keep your child engaged: Take your child out to the park or a nearby playground to spend time running and playing. If that is not an option, enrol him in a neighbourhood sports club, or take him on regular walks to explore the wonders of nature. A growing awareness of the environment could spark his curiosity and capture his imagination

2. Restrict the use: Make your child understand that one can use smartphones provided that you have discussed the rules around its usage. Discourage its use during mealtimes, study hours, bedtime, or when it is time to go out and play

3. Bond with your child: Spend time with your child, do story-telling and so forth

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:54 AM IST