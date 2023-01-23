Indore Sports Update: Shelly, Alina, Haritha and Sanvi Qualify in the girls' category

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tanush Ghildial, Arya Ganapati, Aradhya Kshitij and Shandilya Pullela qualified for the main round in the boy's category of the International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF J-60 (Grade-4) Tennis Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond, being played here on Sunday.

In the girl's section, Shelly Thakkar, Alina Farid, Haritha Venkatesh and Saanvi Mishra qualified for the main draw, which will be played from 9 am on Monday.

In this international tennis tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club, the last round of the qualifying section in the boy's section, top seed Tanush Ghildyal defeated Nashik Reddy 6-4, 6-2, Arya Ganapathy defeated second seed Deepam Malik 6-3, 0-6, 10-6 and Aradhya Kshitij defeated Aniketh Venkataraman 6-6. -3, 7-6(1) and Shandilya Pullela beat Arjun Abhyankar 6-0, 6-2.

In the final round of girls’ qualifying section, Shelly Thakkar beat Mahak Kapoor 6-4, 6-3, Alina Farid beat Suhani Gaur 6-3, 6-3, Haritha Venkatesh beat Angel Prakash 1-6, 6 -2, 10-6 and Saanvi Mishra defeated Divija Maini 6-1, 6-3.

Hitesh and Sonal top seeds

The top seed in boy's category has been given to Hitesh Chauhan, who has 331 ITF ranking. The second seed has been given to Kaher Warrick. In the girl's category, Sonal Patil, ranked 248 ITF, has been given the top seed while Rishitha Reddy, ranked 375, second. Competition Director Arjun Dhupar informed that the main round matches in the competition will start from 9.00 am, the formal launching will be held at 4.00 pm.

New Academy, Saidham in semis

New Academy Football Club and Saidham Kodariya reached semifinals of the Radheshyam Yadav district-level football competition played here on Sunday.

The first quarterfinal was played between New Academy Football Club and Youth Academy Football Club. Players of both the teams played well and here were several rounds of counterattacks and in the end New Academy Football Club defeated Youth Academy Football Club Mhow by 2-0. The second match was played between Saidham Football Club, Kodariya and Indore Road Football Club, the former won the match via penalty shootout, said competition secretary Anand Verma.

Khelo India Youth Indore District Open Badminton from Jan 28

Indore District Badminton Association will organize Khelo India Youth Indore District Sub-Junior and Mini Open Badminton Competition from Jan 28 to 30 at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall in the under 11,13- and 15-year-old boys' and girls' categories. IDBA secretary RP Singh Nayyar said entries for the competition can be given till January 26 to Dharmesh Yashlaha, Vishal Chandwani, Ruby Nayyar and Shalini Pardeshi.

Sports meet held at Sherringwood School

In today's time, due to digital and smart education, most of the children are being sent towards computers and digital education, keeping them away from games, a sports meet was organized for the children by the Sherringwood School recently.

Prachi Kasliwal Dashore said that this event was organized with the aim of promoting better lifestyle along with sports and fitness among children and digital games, many diseases can be prevented through sports. Like obesity, legginess, weakness, short height and they can be given a better and healthier life.

Divisional-level women's cricket begins

Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management, under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh State Government Higher Education Department and the DAVV, began the division-level women's cricket competition here at Shri Vaishnav Sports Academy Ground, Gumasta Nagar. Guests of the programme were Dr Sanjay Saraf, Joint Commissioner, Commissioner's Office, Indore and Dr Vikas Kaushik. Director of the Institute Dr George Thomas welcomed the guests. The programme was coordinated by Sharda Sethia. Administrative officer Sameer Deshpande, sports committee members Dr Digambar Negi, Dr Jitendra Jain, Shikha Jain, professors and students were present on this occasion. Sports Officer Dr Raghav Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.

Six teams are participating in this two-day tournament The first match will be played between Holkar Science College and Mata Jijabai Government Post Graduate Girls College, while the second match will be played between Umiya Girls College, Rau and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

Virendra Pawar is state secretary

A meeting of Indian Martial Arts Federation was held recently. Vishwamira Awardee Virendra Pawar has been appointed as secretary with consent of National President Amar Bauri and general secretary Sanjay Tiwari. State Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Gaurav Randive, Shravan Mishra, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, RK Dogne, Munalal Yadav, Harish Dagor, Kripa Shankar Patel, Mansingh Yadav and Mithilesh Kemre and Arvind Sharma congratulated Pawar for his achievement.

