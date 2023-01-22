Indore Sports Update: City, Ghosi Football Club register wins

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Radheshyam Yadav district-level football competition, two matches were played on Saturday. The first match was played between City Football Club and Young Brothers Football Club, in which City Football Club’s Bhupendra Singh scored a brilliant goal in the 15th minute of the match to give his team a 1-0 lead. In the 20th minute, Bhupendra scored again to make it 2-0. In the 25th minute, Young Brothers reduced the margin through Amin (2-1). After the half-time, Young Brothers’ Amin scored another gem to equalize the scoreline 2-2. But Bhupendra of City Football Club scored another, which was the first hat-trick of the tournament, to give his team a 3-2 victory.

The second match was played between Khajrana Football Club Indore and Ghosi Football Club, Mhow. Players of both the teams played well. Both the teams could not score till the final whistle. The football club won 4-3 via tie breaker. Chief guests of the match were Subhash, former Municipal Council President Manpur, senior social worker Naveen Saini, and former Cantonment Board, Mhow vice president Mujib Qureshi.

Yellow Diamond World Tennis Tour J-60 Tennis Championships: Madhya Pradesh's Vaidika in second round

Madhya Pradesh's Vaidika Sridhar entered the second round of the International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF J-60 (Grade-4) Tennis Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond on Saturday.

In the tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club, MP’s wildcard holder Vaidika Sridhar defeated Sunayana Gaba in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a hard-fought first round match. However, Madhya Pradesh's wildcard players Nitya Rao and Shagun Singh Baghel had to face defeat. Varunya Naveen ousted Nitya Rao 6-4, 7-5 while Alina Farid ousted Shagun Singh Baghel 6-1, 6-1.

In other girls' matches, Saanvi Mishra beat Riha Arora 6-2, 6-4, Angel Prakash beat Sneha Sundaranedi 7-5, 6-3, Haritha Sri Venkatesh beat Priyakshi Sajnani 6-0, 6-0., Vamika Sharma defeated Shreya Pathare 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 to enter the next round of qualifying round.

Kanishk Khaturia of Madhya Pradesh, who got a wildcard entry in the boys' category, had to face defeat in the second round of the qualifying round.

In the first round, Kanishk defeated Keshav Goyal 4-6, 7-6(7), 10-6. But in the second round, Arya Ganapathi Kallambella defeated Kanishka 6-3, 6-3. On the other hand, two other wildcards-- Arnav Jain and Dhruv Soni-- were eliminated from the competition after losing in the first round. Arnav was defeated by Aditya Mor 5-7, 2-6 while Dhruv went down to Sandilya Pullela 4-6, 0-6, 7-10.

In other matches, top-seed Tanush Ghildial beat Aditya Morco 6-2, 6-0, Deepam Malik beat Vedant Gundu 6-2, 6-2, Aradhya Kshitij beat Ayush Sharma 6-4, 3-0, Sandilya Pullela defeated Vedant Mehta 6-0, 6-4 and Arjun Abhyankar defeated Tejas Bhatia 6-1, 6-4 to enter the final of the qualifying round. Tournament Director Arjun Dhupar said that the final of the qualifying round will be played on Sunday.

Medicaps School welcomes Khelo India mascot

Khelo India Youth Games mascot reached the premises of Medicaps International School on Saturday and 1000 students welcomed the mascot with a dance on the Khelo India Youth Game title track Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do. District project coordinator Akshar Singh Rathore, district indore sports officer Ghanshyam Karole were the guests of honor in the programme. On this occasion, Principal Renu Gurnani and Bhavesh Bundela were also present.

DPS Nipania is title winner

In the Gurudev Gupta inter-school cricket tournament, organized by DPS Nipania, the final match was played between DPS Nipania and DPS Neelbud, in which latter scored 82 runs in 16 overs while playing first. Siddharth contributed maximum 13 and Homi and Aarush contributed 11 runs each. Amay Bhati and Pranav Karodia took 3 wickets each. In reply, DPS Nipania chased down the target by scoring 85 runs for 3 wickets in 15 overs and won the match by 7 wickets and got the distinction of being the winner of the tournament. Pranav Karodiya contributed maximum 18 and Keshav Agarwal and Aryan Chaubey contributed 15 runs each. Yasin Khan took 2 wickets.

Man of the Match Amay Bhati, Man of the Series Pranav Karodiya, Best Batsman Homi Solanki, Best Bowler Amay Bhati, Best Allrounder Aryan Chaubey, Best Wicketkeeper Dhananjay Thakur and Best Fielder Arham Jain were awarded. After the match, the prize distribution was done by DPS Nipania Principal Ajay Kumar Sharma and sports officer Sumit Richaria. On this occasion, vice principal of DPS Jyoti Nambiar ,headmistress Madhavi Bhale, DPS team coach Kapil Shendge and assistant coach Umesh Dwivedi were present.

Important responsibility to Vikas and Tarun

The meeting of Kanyakubj Brahmin Samaj was held at Kanyakubj College located in Vijay Nagar recently. Society official Sureshchand Dwivedi appointed sports lover Vikas Awasthi and Tarun Tripathi in the post of vice-president with the consent of President Sanjay Shukla. He has also been entrusted with the responsibility of the initiative taken by the society to respect the senior citizens. It is notable that Vikas and Tarun had taken the initiative to connect the youth of the society with Sanatan Sanskar and to install the idol of Lord Parshuram in every house including to promote sports activities in city from time to time.

