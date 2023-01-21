Indore Sports Update: Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition; Himani-Rajeev wins Vijaya Jaju mixed pairs trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Himani Khandelwal and Rajeev Khandelwal won the title of Vijaya Jazu mixed pairs bridge competition in the 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition held here at Yashwant Club on Friday.

Himani and Rajeev won the title with 82.2 points. Monika Jaju and Sumit Mukherjee came second with 64.4 points while the third position went to Anjali K and Shambhunath Ghosh with 60 points each. The winning pair was given Rs 35,000, runners-up pair Rs 25,000 and the third-placed pair was given a cash amount of Rs 18,000.

Upasana Jaju Trophy was organized for the pairs who did not reach the final round. Naina Vahlia and Parimal Vahlia won the trophy with 54 points. Bharti Dey and Krishnan R got the second position with 40 points while Priyanka Gulati and Vipul Jain came third with 39 points. These pairs were also honored with cash prizes. Prize distribution was done by Rupal Parikh, Prakash Achar, Anil Vijayvargiya, Monika Jaju and Jitesh Agarwal. The programme was conducted by Shelly Sharma.

Pre-promotion of Khelo India held

Budding tennis players, coaches and officials were present in the pre-tournament promotion of Khelo India (Tennis) by Indore Tennis Club. On the occasion, players showed enthusiasm on the anthem of Khelo India and during this programme a cake in the shape of Cheetah Asha was also cut by children.

The objective of this programme was to increase enthusiasm, awareness and participation among children. On this occasion, Indian Junior Davis Cup coach and Khelo India Tennis competition manager Sajid Lodhi , Irfan Ahmed, BS Chhabra and Arjun Dhupar were present.

Qualifying rounds from today

The International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF J-60 (Grade-4) Tennis Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond, will start from today. Indian Tennis Federation general secretary Anil Dhupar said that the qualifying round matches will be played on January 21 and 22. Whereas the main round matches will start from Monday. Top 4 boys and 4 girls from the qualifying round will enter the main round.

\\Anya gets direct entry

Madhya Pradesh's budding tennis player Anya Choubey has got direct entry into the girls' category because of her good ranking. And for the main round, Adhiraj Thakur and Manvardhan Rakhecha have got the wild card entry in boys category. In the girls' section, Pahal Khararkar and Poorvika Jain have also got wild cards for the main draw. Similarly, in the qualifying round, Kanishk Khaturia, Dhruv Soni and Arnav Jain in the boys' category and Vaidika Sridhar, Nitya Rao and Shagun Singh Baghel in the girls' category got wild cards.

SS Commune register easy win

Under the MPCA one-day/two-day cricket tournament, a match was played between SS Commune and Star Club. Star Club scored 179 runs in 44 overs, in which Tarun Sonania scored 53 and Sachin Mandloi made 31 runs. Manoj Pandey and Sahil Shekh took 3 each and Amal Chandel took 2 wickets. In reply, SS Commune scored 180 runs for 4 wickets in 37 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. Krishna Soni played an innings of 82 runs. Pranav Parihar took 2 wickets.

Gurudev Gupta Inter School Cricket Tournament: DPS Nipania in final

Under the Gurudev Gupta Inter School Cricket Tournament, organized by DPS Nipania, a match was played between DPS Nipania and Choithram School North. Playing first, Choithram School scored 99 runs in 18 overs. Kushal Joshi scored maximum 36 runs. Amay Bhati and Anay Modi took 2 wickets each and Pranay Kanodia bagged 3 wickets. In response, DPS Nipania scored 100 runs for 3 wickets in 16 overs and won the match by 7 wickets and entered the final. Pranav Karodia scored 32 runs and Keshav Agarwal scored 19 not out. Man of the match award was given to Pranav Karodiya by DPS Nipania Principal Ajay Kumar Sharma and Sumit Richharia.

DPS Nilbud in final

In another match played between Emerald Heights International School and DPS Neelbud, Emerald School scored 80 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs playing first. Lakshya Singh scored 17 not out, Raghav Gohil took 3 wickets and Manas Bhargava and Yasin Khan took 2 wickets each. In reply, DPS Neelbud scored 81 runs for 1 wicket in 17 overs and won the match easily by 9 wickets. Homi Solanki scored 31 runs, Arush Dubey scored 21 not out and Yasin Khan made 18 not out.

Jagram Jat wins 3 gold medals

Veteran athlete of the city Jagram Jat won 3 gold medals in the 36th Annual Masters Open Athletics Tournament held at Colombo recently. Jat represented India in long jump, high jump and triple jump events. He secured first position in all three jumps. Got first position in high jump by crossing 1.30 meters, in long jump he leaped 4.15 ms while in triple jump the distance was 8.81 meters.

Indore win by 146 runs

Parmanandbhai Patel Trophy (Boy’s U 22) Inter-Divisional Tournament 2022 - 23 concluded at MPCA Ground, Jabalpur on Friday. In the match between Narmadapuram and Indore, Indore won by 146 Runs. The trophy was awarded at the hands of Kiran Bhai Amin (Life Member of MPCA & Jabalpur CA) in the presence of Dharmesh Patel, Hon Secretary, Jabalpur DCA.

