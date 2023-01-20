Indore Sports Update: Khelo India Youth Games district TT from Jan 23

Khelo India Youth Games | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo India Youth Games District Table Tennis Tournament is being organized by Indore District Table Tennis Organization from Jan 23 to 25. District secretary Nilesh Ved said that the competition will be played at Abhay Prashal. Under 11/13/15/17/19 boys and girls sections will be held. Players interested to take part can submit their entries online on the Basics Sports App by 6 PM on January 21.

More practice of strokes is necessary: Soumitra

In order to become a better player, strokes have to be practiced more and more, if you work hard with discipline and self-motivation, you can definitely move forward.

Soumitra Shivnekar, former player of Sartaj Academy, who came from America, told children of Sartaj Academy. Played more than 10 years in Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra, Sartaj Academy, Soumitra now in America working as Civil Engineer. Soumitra said the game improves only by more and more practice and balanced diet is also very important. At the age of 10, Soumitra, who was the country's number two player, has represented Madhya Pradesh many times in national badminton competitions. The program was conducted by Dharmesh Yeshlaha.

Vidyasagar School bags bronze in National CBSE TT tourney

Vidyasagar Schaool boys team in under 14 and 19 category and one player in individual category participated in the National CBSE table Tennis tournament held at Shri Praksh Synergy School , Andhra Prdesh recently. Lakshya Bhadoriya won bronze medal and a trophy in the mixed doubles category. On this achievement, Principal Bhavna Pujari congratulated Lakshya and coach Ajay Wankhede.

Prize Money Lions Trophy Chess; Championship on Jan 22

Lions Clubs under the joint auspices of Unite Indore Chess Club and Madhya Pradesh Chess Ad hoc Committee is organizing one day “Lions Trophy Chess Tournament” with 50,000 prize money on January 22 at Jawara Compound situated Jagdale School premises. Lion, Anil Singh Tanwar and Sunil Soni, the activities coordinators said player born in 2009 and after can participate in 8, 10, 12 and 14 year age groups.

Sriram Sports win by 34 runs

In the MPCA cricket tournament, a match was played between Sriram Sports and CCI AT Yashwant Club Ground, Sriram Sports batting first, scored 291 runs by losing 7 wickets in 50 overs . Anshul Tripathi scored 89, Rahul Yadav made 52, Aman Rajawat scored 61 and Ankit Gupta made 45 runs. Saurabh Pandey and Piyush Tiwari took 2 wickets each. In reply, the CCI team managed to score 261 runs in 44 overs and lost the match by 34 runs. Arpit Patel contributed 123 and Ankit Dane made 43 runs. Chandrashekhar Mandloi took 3 and Rahul Yadav, Aman Rajawat and Shivang Kumar took 2 wickets each.

Thrilling victory of Emerald Heights School

DPS, Kolar scored 102 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs in the first match played between Emerald Heights School and DPS Kolar under the Gurudev Gupta Inter School Cricket Tournament, organized by DPS Nipania. Erin Chaturvedi contributed maximum 53 runs. Dakshveer Chaudhary took 3 and Manan Singh bagged 2 wickets. In response, Emerald Heights School scored 106 runs in 16 overs for the loss of 6 wickets and won the match by 4 wickets. Amulya Chawla made 32 and Om Sanas contributed 22 runs. Daksh Parashar took 3 wickets.

Easy win for Choithram School North

Under the same event, another match was played between Choithram School North and DPS Rau, in which DPS Rau, playing first, scored only 79 runs losing in 14 overs. Maximum 19 runs were scored by Varchasva Mungad. Milind Dhakad took 5 wickets while bowling deadly and Shivang and Shreyas took 2 wickets each. In reply, Choithram School North scored 82 runs for 1 wicket in 9 overs and won the match by 9 wickets. Milind scored 19 runs with double performance.

Wrestlers from Indore felicitated

National and International medalist wrestlers of Indore and Madhya Pradesh were felicitated by Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Western Railway, RK Yadav, Raju Bhadke, and Olympian Pappu Yadav in a function recently held at Mumbai. Indore's Sachin Yadav, Arvind Patel, Sunny Jadhav, Hind Kesari Rohit Patel as well as Krishna Kumar, Rupeen, Pradeep Tomar, Rohit Dahiya and International Referee Satyadev Malik posted in Ratlam were honored, said Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri.

