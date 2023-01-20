Indore: Sheetal-Arya pair on top in 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Indore Contract Bridge Association, Yashwant Club and Holkar Bridge Trust, the 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition is being played at the Smash Hall of Yashwant Club. In the Vijaya Jaju Mixed Pairs Bridge Competition, after two rounds of elimination, Sheetal Bansal and Arya Chakraborty topped with 34 points.

A total of 38 pairs are participating in Vijaya Jaju Mixed Pairs Bridge Competition, out of which after three rounds, top 18 pairs will qualify for the final round. After two rounds, Rachel Joshep and Girish Bijor came second with 33.80 points, Himani Khandelwal and Rajeev Khandelwal third with 31.50 points, Anjali K and Shambhunath Ghosh fourth with 30 points and Urvashi Anand and Dr Vipul Jain got fifth position with 30 points. Bindiya Judge and Subrata Saha is at sixth spot with 27 points, Meenu Duggal and Somdeep Ghosh at seventh with 23 points while Tara Laloria and Bhaskar Sarkar got the eighth spot with 21.30 points.

Competition secretary Dr Anil Vijayvargiya said that the pairs who did not reach the top 18 of the competition will play for the Upasana Jeju Trophy. Prize distribution will take place after the final of Jeju Trophy at 5 pm.

