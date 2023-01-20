Indore: Cricket betting racket busted

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch raided an office in Vijay Nagar area and arrested a man for running a cricket betting racket from there, police said on Thursday.

The accused is the manager and he used to give ID and passwords to people for betting on cricket. Information about people involved in the racket and those who placed bets is being gathered by the crime branch.

On the instruction of senior police officers, a team was constituted to gather information about the people involved in cricket betting. Acting on a tip-off, the team raided an office located in the Airen Heights building in Vijay Nagar area and found that a person named Vishal Solanki was placing bets on the outcome of a cricket match through computers and mobile phones. The accused informed the police that he is employed as a manager and he runs the ‘control room’ for online betting.

He said they used to bet through a website. They have given ID and password to people at 65 places and they used to keep an eye on the betting from the ‘control room’.

In all 10 mobile phones, 2 computers and other equipment were seized. The accused was booked under relevant section of the Gambling Act and his accomplices are being searched for by the police.

