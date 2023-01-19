Indore: Woman held trying to sell stolen gold pins

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was caught while trying to sell stolen gold nose pins to a bullion trader in Sarafa area, police said on Thursday. Interestingly, the nose pins were stolen by the same woman from another shop in the Sarafa Market a few days ago.

According to Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma, a woman named Reshma, a resident of Bombay Bazaar, was caught while trying to sell the stolen nose pins to a trader. She was taken to the police station where she allegedly confessed to stealing the nose pins from a shop. She was wearing a burkha, so her face was not clear on the CCTV.

According to the trader from whose shop the gold pins were stolen, there were 35 pins in the box. However, the woman told the police that there were only 11 pins in the box. The police have recovered 11 pins from her, and further investigation is underway.

Police said when the woman reached the shop to sell the gold pins the shop owner suspected that they might be stolen and he informed the police.

