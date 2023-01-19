Indore: Van driver fined Rs 50K for jumping red light 100 times 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of a city van, who had 100 times red light violations in different areas in the city, was fined Rs 50,000 by the traffic police on Thursday.

On Thursday, a city van driver named Rajesh reached the RTO officer to transfer ownership of his van. He was sent to the traffic police station to get NOC. At the traffic police station, the traffic police officers found that 100 challans of red light violation were pending against the van number. The driver had paid Rs 15,000 for 30 e-challans a few days ago, but fine for 70 e-challans was still pending. The traffic police officers collected the remaining amount, and issued NOC to him.

On the instructions of the additional CP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, the traffic management police are taking action against many vehicle drivers for violating the red light in the city. Before transferring the names in the vehicles, the RTO seeks NOC from the vehicle seller to know the pending online challans against vehicles.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)