Indore: Excise department cracks down on restaurants & dhabas illegally selling liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department Indore has done a surprise checking of various restaurants and dhabas located at Rajiv Gandhi Chauraha AB road on Wednesday late night.

Grill Chill, VIP Restaurant, Tipsy Toe, Kebabilal Restaurant located at Rajiv Gandhi Chouraha AB Road were checked.

In the checking, it has been found that the liquor is being sold illegally by the operators of Dhabas and Restaurants.

Cases registered under the following section:

A case has been registered for serving the liquor illegally under the Excise Act section 36(A) against the director of Grill Chill restaurant Ravi resident of Amitesh Nagar. A case under Section 36(B) was registered against three other persons for consuming the illegal liquor.

A case under Section 36(A), (B) case was registered against the VIP restaurant operator Manpreet Saluja and 03 other persons.

A case under Section 36(A), (B) case was registered against four people for serving the liquor illegally at the Tipsy Toe restaurant.

Similarly, due to illegal selling of alcohol at Kebabilal restaurant, a case was registered against the operator and the people who drink alcohol.

In total, nine bottles of whisky, rum and 22 bottles of beer were seized in 13 cases. The value of seized liquor is 18000/-.

Liquor shops sealed

Apart from this, in compliance with the order issued by the Indore Collector Illayaraja, the liquor shops were sealed at 11:30 pm, prohibiting the sale of liquor on January 19 at the shops located at Palda, and Manik Bagh.

