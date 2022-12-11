Indore Sports Update: Scindia graces annual prize distribution function of Daly College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, was chief guest in the 152nd annual prize distribution function of Daly College, Indore on Saturday. The culmination of 10-day long APG celebrations with sports reached its pinnacle, when DC arena reverberated with majestic exuberance, invigorating festivity, and creative acumen. Vikram Singh Puar, President DC rendered ceremonial welcome address. Principal, Dr Gunmeet Bindra presented the ​Principal’s report. The Chief Guest along with the President BOG, Vice President BOG and Principal gave away the prizes, including the prestigious Padmashri RN Zutshi Medal.This year the recipients were Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Dinesh Mittal, Chairman of Mittal group.

Yashwant Club 4th Madhya Pradesh State Level Ranking Tennis Tournament

Bhavesh and Ganeshi are winners

Bhavesh Goud of Bhopal and Ganeshi Anya of Indore won the men's and women's singles title, respectively in the fourth Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament held at Yashwant Club on Saturday.

On the other hand, Kanishk Khathuria achieved double success by winning the Under-18 and Under-14 boys' titles. The prize distribution took place in the presence of DrNaushad Ali. It was presided over by Dr Anil Chitale. The special guest was Anil Dhupar, Secretary, Tennis Federation of India. Yashwant Club's secretary Sanjay Gorani, joint secretary Atul Seth, executive members Sandeep Jain, and Animesh Soni welcomed the guest.

UTD gets team championship in both categories

The University Teaching Department (UTD) Indore captured the team championship in both men's and women's categories in the 56th Inter-college Athletics Competition organized by the Executive Sports Committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore on Saturday.

UTD won the championship with 42 points. Vidyasagar College stood second with 34 points and Government Post Graduate College Barwani bagged third spot with 22 points. KK Aditya Singh, Sandeep Porwal, Mayank Goud and Abhishek Tomar jointly won the individual championship.

In the women's section, UTD won the team championship with 77 points. Mata Jijabai Government Post Graduate College, Indore stood a distant second with 17 marks and Government Girls College, Petalvad stood third with 15 marks. Dhara Mehta, Prachi Padiyar Palak Sonkar, Gayatri Kushwaha, Anamika Pal and Neha Singh jointly won the individual championship.

Vice Chancellor of DAVV Prof Renu Jain awarded the winners under the chairmanship of Prof Ashutosh Mishra and Prof RN Singh. Guests were welcomed by Dr Sudhira Chandel, Prof Ajay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kaushik, Rafi Mohammad Sheikh, Partha Sarwan and Dhara Singh. Dr Mahendra Kumar Mishra conducted the programme and Dr Satyendra Sharma accepted the vote of thanks.