Indore Sports Update: Golden trophy tennis tourney begins

SUNILSHARMA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Golden International School is organizing boys and girls tennis competition in the age group of 12, 14, 16 and 18 years. On Friday, matches in the 12 and 14 age group for boys and girls were played. Under 12: Atharv beat Gurjot 4-2, Shivansh beat Samarth 3-0, Ayush beat Aditya 4-2, Yeva Nayak beat Vaishnavi,Adhya beat Ashmi. Under-14: Jai Agarwal beat Swarit Samarth beat Prathamesh,Shavyashachi beat Arushi, Arohi beat Mahika. Earlier, The competition was inaugurated by All India Tennis federation Secretary Anil Dhupar, Reena Khurana and school director Gopal Agarwal. Santosh Yadav and Chandan Naidu were also present on this occasion.

Commendable performance of Indore International College players

Pranjal Sonkar, a student of Indore International College, secured the first position in wrestling in the state championship organized at Sagar recently. In the inter-college sports competition, Paramveer Parmar got first place in 110m hurdles held at DAVV.

On this occasion, head of the organization Akshanshu Tiwari, Dr Vikas Jain, Principal Dr Priya Trivedi and all the IIC staff congratulated players and wished them bright future.

Army shooter wins gold in 50m Rifle 3 position

The Army shooter being trained at Army Marksmanship Unit located at Mhow displayed outstanding performance by winning the Gold Medal in the 65th National Shooting Championship Competition (Rifle Events) being conducted at Thiruvananthapuram. In 50meter Rifle 3 Position (Junior) event, Sepoy Ramanya Tomer won Gold Medal.

Colonel’s Academy’s shooters bring laurels

Budding shooters of Colonel’s Academy secured the first position in CBSE West Zone Shooting Competition organized at Great Men International School, Sagar. At least 365 participants from 130 schools of MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan participated in this competition Academy’s shooters won in the category of under- 17 Boys Air Pistol team and secured the 1102 points. Bhavya, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Elis Rajput were gold medalists in Under-17 category and Shoaib earned fourth place in the Under-14 Boys Air Pistol and was also selected for the National level competition.The Chairperson along with the Director congratulated the Principal and the students on this amazing achievement and appreciated the efforts put in by the coach Nilesh Mehra.

RBCF beat Rising Star Cricket Club by 19 runs

In the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 tournament, a match was played between Rising Star Cricket Club and RBCF at Urban Orchid ground. Playing first RBCF scored 134 runs in 26 overs, in which Aditya Jolly contributed 50 runs, while Dhanjay Dora took 5 wickets and Suresh Gudiyan and Saurabh Sharma bagged 2 wickets each for Rising Star Cricket Club. In reply, Rising Star Cricket Club was bowled out for 115 runs in 33 overs and the match was won by RBCF by 19 runs. Rising Star Cricket Club Vikram Daga scored 37, Tarun Purohit scored 25 runs. Garv Saligram and Daksh Kotia took 3 wickets.

Vijay Club beat Indore Colts by 7 wickets

In another match was played between Indore Colts and Vijay Club, Indore Colts, batting first, scored 188 runs in 48 overs, in which Chetan Patidar and Sarthak Verma scored 38 runs each while Chandel scored 32 runs. Vijay Club’s Utkarsh Gagraden, Sujal Yadav, Rishi Miglani and Prashant Kasde took 2 wickets each. In response, Vijay Club scored 189 runs losing 7 wickets in 45 overs and won the match by 7 wickets. Rudra Tomar contributed the highest unbeaten 94 runs on behalf of Vijay Club, while Indore colts Tanmay Liladiya and Sarthak Verma took 2-2 wickets.

Read Also Indore Sports Update:Indore Corporation wins team championship