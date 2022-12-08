Indore Sports Update:Indore Corporation wins team championship

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the 46th State Level Power lifting Men-Women Competition held at Chhindwara, the Indore Corporation team performed brilliantly and secured the first place in the overall team championship in the men's category, Indore won 4 gold and one bronze medal. ApoorvDubey of Indore Corporation Power Lifting Association set the record lifting the maximum weight 905 kg. At the same time, the team finished third in the championship with one gold, one silver and one bronze in the women's section.

Sargam Chauhan from Indore Corporation won the second runner-up title of best lifter.Gold medal in the competition was won by Aman Bhagat in 74 kg weight group, Vishal Gadge in 83 kg weight group, Ankit Chauhan in 120 kg weight group and Apoorv Dubey in +120 kg weight group. Sudarshan Tiwari got bronze medal in 120 kg weight group. In women's category, 57 kg Sargam Chauhan won gold, 69 kg Tanu Jadaun won silver, In 84 kg Harshita Jangid won bronze medal.The coach of the men's team was Vimal Prajapat and the coach of the women's team was Jitendra Swami and the managers of the men's team were Sumit Paliwal and Shubham Jain.

Pinaki Architects and Destiny Cafe are Champions

Pinaki Architects and Destiny Cafe became Champions in the of Madhya Pradesh Roll ball League Championship concluded on Tuesday. In the men's final, Pinaki Architects won the gold by defeating Tejashvi Hardware with a score of 12-10. In the women category, Destiny Cafe stood first, Kailash Rodlines second and The Kashvi third. Best player award and cash prize in male category to Aditya Ranawat and best goalkeeper award and cash prize to Marvi.

In female category best player award to Jiya Joshi and Best goalkeeper award was given to Tripti Kaur Saini. On the closing occasion, councilors Mahesh Joshi and Pranav Mandal, Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Roll ball Association Suryadutt Joshi, sponsors Suraj Raghuvanshi, Aman Agarwal, Govind Singh Chauhan, Shankar Singh Kushwaha, Rajat Sharma, Kanha Sharma, Arjun Singh Patel, Krishna Singh Patel honored the players Saksham Prajapati conducted the program and Hemant Joshi proposed the vote of thanks.

