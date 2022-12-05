Indore sports update: Digvijay of Haryana wins junior snooker title

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, Digvijay Kadhiyan of Haryana won the title in junior boys category.

Digvijay defeated Chandigarh's Ranveer Duggal 4-0 in a one-sided match. Ranveer did not have a single shot in front of Digvijay in the match which lasted for almost one and a quarter hours and he maintained the lead from the beginning in every frame. Digvijay won this match 90-1, 68-26, 97-11, 78-32.

Maharashtra's Riyan Rajmi won the third place by defeating Gujarat's Dhruv Patel 2-0. Shayan Rajmi fifth, Sumer Mango sixth, Krish Gurbakshani seventh while K Vibhas remained at the eighth position. The prizes were given away by Dr Manish Choudhary, Bholu Mehta, Ashok Shandilya, General Secretary of Indian Billiards-Snooker Association Sunil Bajaj and Sonik Multani .

Yashwant Club MP state-level ranking tennis tournament: Arnav, Yash, Devansh, Anush, Arush in main round

Arnav Jain, Yash Kaithwas, Devansh Chhabra in men's singles and Anush Gupta, Arush Saluja, Devansh Chhabra in boys-18 category made it to the main round of the fourth Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association being played at Yashwant Club on Sunday. The main round matches will start from Monday morning. Yashwant Club Secretary Sanjay Gorani said that the ranking tennis championship will be duly inaugurated by Collector Dr Ilaiah Raja T on Monday at 6 pm. The office bearers of Yashwant Club will also be present on this occasion.

Destiny, Tejashvi, Kashvi in ​​the next round

In the matches of the first day of the second Madhya Pradesh Rollball League Championship, in the men's section, Riya Pyrotech defeated The Kashvi by 7-6, Destiny Cafe defeated The One FZ by 11-6, Tejasvi Hardware defeated Kailash RL by 6-3, Solar Kia USA beat Friends Studio 2-1,impress USA beat Flying Wheels 9-3, The Kashvi beat Pinaki Architects 6-3 in the girls section. During matches, Aman Agarwal, Suraj Raghuvanshi, Kanha Sharma, World Cup player Guruvachan Singh Chauhan, Secretary of the Association Suryadatta Joshi and Treasurer Saksham Prajapati got introduced to the players.

