Indore sports update: RR Laxman wins title for second consecutive year

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Grandmaster RR Laxman won the Dr Ajit Kumar Singh Kasliwal and Sunita Singh Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating chess tournament for the second consecutive year. It was played at Emerald Heights International School under the aegis of All Indore Chess Association and SKM Chess Academy. Daksh Goyal from Delhi, Mahendrakar Indrajit from Maharashtra, Prakhar Bajaj from Katni and Akash Dalvi stood second, third, fourth and fifth respectively. Last runner-up Himal Gusain had to be satisfied with the eighth position. The prize distribution was done by Vimla Ajitkumar Singh Kasliwal, and Vikas Jain. Akram Khan, DrAnupama Jain, Arnav Jain, Aporva Jain,.Akshat Khamparia, Piyush Zamindar, Anil Fatehchandani and Shailendra Pable were present on the occasion. The program were conducted by Palak Agarwal, Anushka Daga, Snigdha Dasondi and Sanshrita Nagda. Sunil Somani accepted the vote of thanks.

Players who were winners and runners-up in various categories: -

Veterans: SK Rathore, Kaushik Vyas.

U-7 boys-Swaraj Mishra, Pratyush Kumar.

U-7 girls-Anvesha Chhajlani, Anjali Srivastav

U-9 boys-Yash Turkia, Anay Shah.

U-9 girls- Kanvi Shah, Advitya Roy.

U-11 boys -Ishan Singh Khanuja,Apritam Yadav.

U-11 girls-Swara Surya,Anshika Dongre.