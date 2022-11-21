Indore: Parents of rapists should also be punished, says BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has said that if he gets an opportunity then he will change the law to ensure that parents of rapists are also punished with imprisonment of one to two years.

He made the remark while addressing a program in the city on Monday.

Vijayvargiya further said that similarly, parents of the murder convicts would also be punished with imprisonment. "Because as there is a contribution of parents in making of good children, similarly, if they did not pay attention then only children do such misdeeds," he added.

"It is not good to have children and then leave them. If one gives birth to a child then they should become a responsible person making their child a good man, a responsible and a cultured person. It is our responsibility to make our children good," he added.

Vijayvargiya further said, "Sometimes, parents did not pay attention to their kids and get busy fulfilling their dreams and the problems begin from there. We should take lessons from our parents to raise our kids. It is not only beneficial for our society but also it will contribute to strengthening the nation." Akash Vijayvargiya is MLA from Indore-3 constituency, and he is the son of BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.