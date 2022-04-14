Indore Sports Update: Pride moment for Vaishnav School in yoga championship; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 6th All-India Yoga Sports Championship,organized by Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association, was held from April 1 and 8 at Maheshwari Bhavan, Indore.

Yoga teams from 13 states participated in it. In the competition, Mangal Upadhyaya and Jayesh Chaudhary of Shri Vaishnav School performe brilliantly in the 12 to 14 years category.

Jayesh Kamal Chaudhary has been selected in the Indian yoga team, which will participate in the World Sports Yoga tournament in Thailand from May 7 to 8.

The Chairman of the School Management Committee, Kamalnarayan Bhuradiya and Ravi Singhi congratulated successful players for their achievement.

Nilesh Ved in Indian BSNL Table Tennis team

Nilesh Ved, a former international table tennis player from Madhya Pradesh, has been selected in the All India BSNL team which will participate in the Senior National Table Tennis Championship held in Shillong, Meghalaya from April 18 to 25.

It is worth mentioning that Ved has been a part of the Indian team for the last 16 years. On the selection of Nilesh, Sanjeev Singhal, Principal General Manager of Indore, MR Rawat, President of MPTTA Om Soni, Jayesh Acharya, Pramod Gangrade, Gaurav Patel and Narendra Sharma wished him best wishes .

After Harsh, Rahul scores century, MP pile up huge score

Madhya Pradesh scored 509 runs in 179.5 overs for the loss of 9 wickets in the first innings against Punjab in the quarter-final match of the four-day CK Nayudu under-25 cricket tournament being played at Vadodara.

Yesterday's unbeaten batsman Harsh Gawli scored 151 runs. In which he hit 19 fours. At the same time, yesterday's unbeaten batsman Rahul Badham played a powerful innings of 135 runs and he is still unbeaten.

In his innings, he hit 13 fours and 2 sixes. Ritesh Shakya also played a useful knock of 57 runs.

Fifties from Rohit, Garv and Shivang

Indore scored 294 for 9 in 90 overs in the first innings against Rewa in the MY Memorial Trophy senior cricket tournament being played at Gymkhana ground. Rewa won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Indore, opener Garv Patel scored 59, Shivang Kumar 51 and Rohit Gupta scored 75 runs. Rishabh Choubey took 3 wickets for Rewa.

IPS First Madhya Pradesh State-Level Ranking Tennis Tournament; Deep, Madhav, Dhruv, Kanishk in semis

In the quarterfinal of IPS first Madhya Pradesh State Level Ranking Tennis Tournament at Indore Tennis Club , Deep Munim, Madhav Patidar in men's singles category and Dhruv Soni, Kanishk Khathuria in the 14 years age group reached the semifinals.

The remaining results were as follows:-

Men's singles (Quarterfinals)-Deep Munim (Indore) beat Utkarsh Tiwari (Gwalior) 6-2, 6-4,Madhav Patidar (Indore) beat Vivi Kush Bhasin (Indore) 6-1, 6-3,Raghav Jaisinghani (Indore) beat Saurish Singh (Indore) 6-2, 6-2,Aman Bhawsar (Indore) beat Pratiksha Soni (Khandwa) 6-3, 6-2.

Boys category - 14 years (Quarterfinals)-Dhruv Soni (Indore) beat Pushpendra Jat (Vidisha) 6-0, 6-1,Kanishk Khathuria (Indore) beat Aniket Choubey (Bhopal) 6-0, 6-0,Mohammad Asim (Bhopal) University Vishal Choudhary (Indore) 6-4, 6-1,Khushwin Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Vivi Lavraj Pahwa (Indore) 6-1, 6-0.

Women's Singles (Pre-Quarterfinals)-Ganeshi Anya (Indore) beat Nitya Rao (Ratlam) 9-1,Vedika Sridhar (Indore) beat Vivi Khushi Sen (Bhopal) 9-0.

Girls category - 14 Years (Pre-Quarterfinals)-Sajhi Jain (Indore) beat Sanskriti Swami (Ratlam) 9-0,Insiah Mhowwala (Indore) beat Avishi Sharma (Bhopal) 9-3.

Boys category - 12 Years (Pre-Quarterfinals)-Aarush Jain (Indore) beat Mayank Rajan (Indore) 8-1,Husain Saify (Indore) beat Ruhan Talreja (Indore) 8-0.

Adnan among probables of Hockey Madhya Pradesh National team

Adnan Khilji, an emerging player of Tahir Hockey Training Center, has been selected among probables of 30 players of the Hockey Madhya Pradesh Sub Junior National Team.

Hockey Indore Association Secretary Kishore Shukla informed that Hockey Madhya Pradesh team will participate in Hockey India sub junior mens hockey championship to be held in Goa in May.

Adnan has been selected on the basis of his performance in the selection trial held in Jabalpur in the month of March. 90 players from the state participated in the selection trial.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:45 AM IST